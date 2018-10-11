Gisele Bundchen and her kids are feeling the Disney magic!

The 38-year-old supermodel treated her two children -- Vivian, 5, and Benjamin, 8 -- to a day at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, on Wednesday. The trio appeared to have a picture-perfect day, with the proud mom sharing snaps on her Instagram Story.

"Who do you think is more excited to meet Cinderella?" Bundchen captioned a pic of Vivian meeting Cinderella while dressed up as mermaid Ariel. In the photo, the little girl is looking up to the princess in awe, while Bundchen looks at her daughter with unrestrained glee.

Wearing a striped, midriff baring top, cuffed jeans and white sneakers, Bundchen looks thrilled to witness the adorable moment.

After meeting Cinderella, the mother-daughter duo took a spin on the Tomorrrowland Speedway! "The boss on the wheel," Bundchen captioned a shot of Vivian steering the vehicle.

Benjamin got in on the fun too! Bundchen shared a pic of the brother-sister pair walking in Tomorrowland. "My little princess and my little knight," she wrote on the pic.

Prior to visiting the Happiest Place on Earth, Bundchen -- who shares two kids with husband Tom Brady --was busy promoting her new book, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life, where she opened up about how motherhood has changed her.

“When I became a mom, I kind of lost myself. It was like a part of me died,” she told People. “I’d been this very independent person. It was all about me. But now I had this little being, and I suddenly felt l couldn’t do other things and that was very hard for me. All I ever wanted was to be a mom, but when you’re actually experiencing that, it’s a shock.”

Bundchen also shared on Good Morning America that she's fiercely protective of her family.

"I'm like, you know, no one is going to hurt someone I love. You know?" she said of the attitude she takes when it comes to her loved ones. "You just feel very protective of them. So, obviously, if someone hurts my children, my husband, anyone I love, I get like a lioness."

Watch the video below for more with Bundchen:

