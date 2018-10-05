It was love at first sight for Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady!

The pair met in December 2006 and tied the knot in February 2009. They now share kids Benjamin, 8, and Vivian, 5. In 2006 the A-list couple met on a blind date.

"It’s a funny story because for some reason everybody thought they needed to find me a boyfriend, so actually it was my third blind date,” the 38-year-old supermodel revealed on Thursday’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "The other two were dinners, which I was stuck there for an hour and a half thinking when can I get out? Where is my food? The third blind date was actually Tom and I thought, ‘That’s it, I’m not going on any more blind dates.’”

So the night she met her future husband, she suggested they go for a drink so she could exit early if things didn’t work out. Clearly that’s not what ended up happening.

"When I saw those kind eyes, I literally fell in love right away. I was like, ‘What?’ He was just so sweet,” Bundchen said of the NFL star.

But things weren’t always easy for the couple. Bundchen opened up about one of their biggest struggles in her new book, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life, recalling when Brady told her that his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, was pregnant with his child.

“Two months into our relationship, Tom told me his ex-girlfriend was pregnant,” she wrote. “The very next day the news was everywhere, and I felt my world had been turned upside down.”

For more of Bundchen’s painful confessions, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Gisele Bundchen Details the Moment Tom Brady Told Her His Ex-Girlfriend Was Pregnant With His Child

Gisele Bundchen Breaks Down While Discussing Severe Panic Attack That Led Her to Contemplate Suicide

Gisele Bündchen Confesses She 'Lost' Herself After Becoming a Mother

Related Gallery