Gisele Bündchen Says Tom Brady Is 'Too Good to Be True' in Sweet Birthday Post
Gisele Bündchen is gushing over her husband! The 41-year-old model took to Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate Tom Brady's 44th birthday.
Bündchen marked the day by sharing sweet pics of herself with Brady, whom she wed in 2009. The pair share two kids, Vivian, 9, and Benjamin, 11. Brady is also dad to John, 13, whom he shares with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.
In the caption of her post, Bündchen wrote out some of the lyrics of Frankie Valli's 1967 song, "Can't Take My Eyes Off You."
"You're just too good to be true / Can't take my eyes off of you / You'd be like Heaven to touch / I wanna hold you so much / At long last, love has arrived / And I thank God I'm alive / You're just too good to be true / Can't take my eyes off of you," she quoted, before penning a message of her own.
"Happy Birthday love of my life!" she celebrated. "Thank you for sharing your life with me! Te amo @tombrady"
The NFL player commented on the post, writing, "Aaawwwww Te Amo Tanto meu Amor Da minha Vida!!!," which translates to "Aaawwwww I love you so much my love of my life!!!"
Bündchen's birthday love for her husband came just weeks after he celebrated her turning another year older, by sharing a photo of the model with their daughter.
"Happy Birthday! This has been an incredible year and it’s hard to imagine loving you more today than I did a year ago, but I do!" Brady captioned his post. "You love our family the way nobody else can and we all celebrate you on this day! Te amo Tanto meu amor da minha vida!"
Watch the video below for more on the couple.
