Tom Brady Gushes Over Wife Gisele Bündchen in Sweet Birthday Tribute

Tom Brady is showing his wife, Gisele Bündchen, lots of love for her 41st birthday. The NFL superstar took to Instagram Tuesday to shower the model with birthday wishes. Brady shared an adorable family photo of Bündchen and their daughter, Vivian, 8, as he praised his wife for loving their family "the way nobody else can."

"Happy Birthday 😍😍! This has been an incredible year and it’s hard to imagine loving you more today than I did a year ago, but I do!," he gushed. "You love our family the way nobody else can and we all celebrate you on this day! Te amo Tanto meu amor da minha vida! ❤️❤️ @gisele."

The tribute continued on Brady's Instagram Story, where he shared a photo of Bündchen and several sweet snaps of the pair sharing a kiss and posing for selfies.

"I love this birthday girl," he wrote over a black-and-white photo of the supermodel.

"Happy birthday Meu Amor," the Super Bowl champ captioned the photo of the longtime lovers sharing a smooch. Brady added lyrics from the song, "The Girl From Ipanema" at the bottom of his post, "Tall and tan and young and lovely. The girl from Ipanema goes walking."

In April, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback spoke to Good Morning America's Michael Strahan, and credited his wife for bringing out the best version of him.

"I give her a lot of credit for that," he said of him and Bündchen reaching their 12th anniversary in February. "She's the one that supports the family. She's the one that, at the end of the day, makes a lot of sacrifices."

"She brings out the best version of me," he added.

