Gisele Bündchen is so grateful for her and her family's time in New England.

After the supermodel's husband, NFL quarterback Tom Brady, announced on Tuesday that he would be leaving the New England Patriots, she couldn't help but pen a supportive message on his post.

"So much gratitude for all the wonderful experiences and friendships we had in beautiful New England this past few years. 🙏 ❤️," Bündchen wrote in the comments section. She also wrote, "Te amo," to her husband.

Brady leaves the football team after 20 seasons and six Super Bowl rings. The 42-year-old athlete is a four-time Super Bowl Most Valuable Player and three-time league MVP.

Brady announced that he would continue his NFL legacy "elsewhere," in lengthy social media posts, thanking his team and the fans that have supported him throughout his career. He did not say where he would be headed next.

“I wanted to say thank you to all of the incredible fans and Patriots supporters. MA has been my home for twenty years. It has truly been the happiest two decades I could have envisioned in my life and I have nothing but love and gratitude for my time in New England," he wrote. "The support has been overwhelming – I wish every player could experience it."

Fans and friends, like David Beckham, Dwayne Johnson and Mark Wahlberg, showed their support by leaving a comment.

"🐐 The Journey continues @tombrady 🏈," Beckham wrote, while Johnson added, "Spoken like a true & grateful leader. Hate to see you leave, but support you wherever you go, brother."

