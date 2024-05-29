Glen Powell and Adria Arjona share some red hot intimate moments in their upcoming action crime comedy, Hit Man, and the co-stars are opening up about how they worked together and collaborated before hand to make those scenes land with authenticity.

The co-stars speak with InStyle, and break down their method work that allowed them to gear up for their racy sex scenes.

"So Adria did this really, really smart thing, where she would print out -- we would send images to each other of things we found to be hot and sexy," Powell, 35, recalls. "So we would talk out these sex scenes and these images and these poses and these moments."

"What I think makes this movie really sexy is that these are things that are striking and hot and emotional, but they’re really things that we [came up with] together as co-stars," he adds.

Glenn Powell and Adria Arjona at a photocall for Hit Man in Austin, Texas, on May 17, 2024. - Hubert Vestil/Getty Images

"That was really beautiful that they allowed me to have a space to bring something that I feel comfortable with and wanted to do on-screen," Arjona shares.

Powell explains that, as they worked together and got to know one another better over the course of filming, they became more comfortable for some of the film's more intimate or risqué sequences.

"The more time we spent together, which was pretty much all day, every day and very late nights, we became more comfortable with these moments," Powell tells the magazine. "There was no awkwardness around these conversations. It did feel like the ideal version of going to work as an actor: Hey, we're going to play with our friends. Let's just have the best time ever."

For Powell, getting to collaborate and essentially improve with Arjona -- as well as with director Richard Linklater, who co-wrote the script with Powell -- "really made the movie sparkle in a way that would not have been possible without her."

In the film, Powell stars as Gary Johnson, a tech whiz who becomes an undercover police officer tasked with impersonating hit men in order to arrest the people that hire him. Things are running smoothly until he falls for a woman (Arjona) who wants him to kill her husband -- and that husband actually ends up dead. The film is based on a real story, and a 2001 Texas Monthly magazine article of the same name by Skip Hollandsworth.

The film -- which hit theaters in limited release on May 24 and premieres on June 7 on Netflix -- currently has an incredible 97 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and is one Powell's most well-reviewed films. This success comes on the heels of his box office triumphs in Top Gun: Maverick and Anyone But You.

Earlier this month, Powell and the film's cast and crew arrived at the Austin, Texas, premiere of their new film and were joined by the 35-year-old actor's parents, Cyndy and Glen Powell Sr., who showed up to the hometown premiere to knock him down a few pegs in a playful way.

Glen Powell trolled by his parents at the Hit Man premiere in Austin, Texas in May 2024. - SERGIO FLORES / AFP) (Photo by SERGIO FLORES/AFP via Getty Images

While the actor posed for photos, his parents stood behind him with signs poking fun at internet critics who say Hollywood is trying to shove the Scream Queen actor down viewers' throats.

"Stop trying to make Glen Powell happen," Cyndy's cardboard message read as her husband's stated, "It's never gonna happen."

ET got Powell's reaction to the hilarious quasi-trolling, and he said that while it may seem concerning to those who don't know his clan, it's a commonplace -- and accepted -- for the Powells.

"Well, my family -- always my mom and my dad -- are known for kind of trolling me a bit," the Set It Up star shared, adding that it was inspired by mean tweets. "I don't read tweets but my parents read tweets -- so if you're talking s**t, know that my parents are reading those tweets."

"They thought that was going to be a funny idea so I loved it," he added. "Even though they troll me, they support me in every way."

The new InStyle Now cover story featuring Powell and Arjona is available here.

