Glen Powell Goes Incognito in 'Hit Man' Trailer

glen powell hit man
Netflix
By Meredith B. Kile
Published: 9:15 AM PDT, April 18, 2024

The 'Top Gun: Maverick' star co-wrote his upcoming action rom-com, which premieres June 7 on Netflix.

Glen Powell is taking on multiple new roles in his upcoming action rom-com, Hit Man.

In the film, Powell stars as Gary Johnson, a tech whiz who becomes an undercover police officer tasked with impersonating hit men in order to arrest the people that hire him. Things are running smoothly until he falls for a woman (Adria Arjona) who wants him to kill her husband -- and that husband actually ends up dead.

Powell co-wrote the script with director Richard Linklater -- whom he previously worked with on 2016's Everybody Wants Some!!. The film is based on a real story, and a 2001 Texas Monthly magazine article of the same name by Skip Hollandsworth.

"Every sting operation was like a performance," Gary reflects in the trailer. "And every arrest was a standing ovation."

The film also stars Retta, Austin Amelio, Sanjay Rao, Evan Holtzman, Molly Bernard and Mike Markoff. Watch the trailer below:

ET spoke with Powell at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards back in February, and he opened up about how his experience filming Top Gun: Maverick was like a master class in filmmaking and prepared him to take bigger steps in his career. In particular, he shared that co-star Tom Cruise imparted wisdom that left a lasting impact: "Pressure is a privilege."

"I mean, look, the amount that I've learned from Tom on Top Gun: Maverick, it's the greatest film school I've ever had," he marveled. "I learned from Jerry Bruckheimer, Joseph Kosinski, Chris McQuarrie, Tom Cruise. That education, I've taken it on to every project since I shot that movie."

Hit Man premieres June 7 on Netflix.

