Glen Powell Reveals What He's Looking for in a Romantic Relationship

Glen Powell is sharing what he's looking for in a relationship. And it's pretty much what his parents have -- longevity built on being goofy and fun.

The 35-year-old Anyone But You star spoke with Bustle and opened up about being single and famous. The heartthrob's opening up about his precarious situation nearly eight months after news surfaced that he broke up with model-designer Gigi Paris. The breakup news came amid since-dispelled romance rumors with his co-star, Sydney Sweeney.

Being single and famous, Powell says he realizes that being under the spotlight is just the nature of the business he's in, a notion he's reminded of by those closest around him.

"I've been talking to some people in my life and they're like, 'Glen, you're a single guy. I know you're trying to do all the right things in all the right ways, but you just have to embrace that those failures will be a little more public, a little more hurtful than maybe most people, maybe a little more embarrassing, but it's okay. But when you're going to fall, and you will inevitably fall in love, it'll work,'" he told the Bustle.

And when that time comes, Powell will know what he's looking for. His guiding star? His parents, Glen Sr. and Cyndy.

"The older I get, the more I look at my parents with awe at the fact that it's really hard for love to survive 40 years in this world," he said.

So, it begs the question -- what's the secret to their success?

"It's really fun to see your parents be romantic," he says. "I know that sounds weird, but they're goofy and really fun."

That, he says, is what his parents tell him all the time, that finding the humor in each other is important, even in the dark stuff.

He added, "If I could have what my parents have, I'd be really, really happy."

In promoting their new Will Gluck-directed rom-com, both Powell and Sweeney addressed the romance rumors in separate interviews. Sweeney told Variety she "felt beat up by" the rumors, especially when she wasn't able to stand up for herself. Similarly, Powell told Men's Health that the rumors were "disorienting and unfair."

"When all that stuff happened, you know, publicly, it felt disorienting and unfair," Powell told Men's Health. "But what I'm realizing is that that's just a part of this gig now."

That being said, Powell seemingly offered insight into why so many people thought there was something going on between him and Sweeney, as he recently told ET that it's "very easy" to pretend fall in love, like they did in Anyone But You.

"A great rom-com doesn't survive without great chemistry, and Sydney is the easiest person to have chemistry with," Powell told ET. "I mean, immediately, it was like we'd known each other forever, and I think anybody that's been on the set realizes I never get tired of talking to Sydney. We make each other laugh. She's awesome, obviously one of the most talented actresses we have. This movie has felt like a rom-com in itself because Sydney is very easy to pretend fall in love with."

Anyone But You hits theaters Dec. 22.

RELATED CONTENT: