Glen Powell is opening up about the Sydney Sweeney romance rumors that surfaced earlier this year while filming Anyone But You in Australia and then while promoting the R-rated comedy.

In an interview with Men's Health, the 35-year-old actor says being under such an intense spotlight is just part of the shift he's only recently noticed. Powell says he's only recently started to feel like a star, and there are moments that accentuate that feeling. Like being in the airport once and everyone staring at you while also filming you, or when a man tried sneaking in a selfie while standing next to him at a urinal.

Then there's everyone analyzing those photos and videos of Powell and Sweeney on the set of the the Will Gluck-directed film and while promoting the film. Fans were sure that Powell and Sweeney had developed an onset romance that carried on after they wrapped Down Under. As if those rumors weren't already intense, things only intensified after he and model-designer Gigi Paris called it quits after three years of dating amid Powell and Sweeney's press tour for the film.

"When all that stuff happened, you know, publicly, it felt disorienting and unfair," Powell tells the magazine. "But what I'm realizing is that that's just a part of this gig now."

Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage

As for those pictures seemingly showing Powell and Sweeney giving each other doting looks on and off the set of their film, the Men's Health writer, Lauren Larson, deduced that Powell's "default facial expression seems to be simply 'I love you,'" and that "Sweeney, too, suffers from resting baby-bunny face."

Back in August, Sweeney, who is engaged to Chicago businessman Jonathan Davino, covered Variety's third Power of Young Hollywood issue, in which she also addressed the rumors.

"Sometimes I feel beat up by it," she told the trade publication. "It's hard to sit back and watch, and not be able to stand up for yourself."

Powell, who invited Men's Health to tour his fridge, also shared the sage advice Tom Cruise gave him as they prepared for the hit Top Gun: Maverick.

"We would watch movies and talk about certain actors ... He was like, 'You as a person are very apologetic,'" Powell said. "'You don't want to hurt people, you want to treat people well, you apologize even when you don't need to. You can't have any of that in your eyes.'"

