Sydney Sweeney took to the Saturday Night Live stage over the weekend for her debut hosting gig, and she used her monologue to address the "craziest rumor" she's ever heard about herself online.

The Euphoria star was all smiles as she delivered a fun monologue that made fun of herself and proved she knows how to poke fun at some of her own projects.

"I am so happy to be here! My name is Sydney Sweeney. You might have seen me in Anyone But You or Euphoria. You definitely did not see me in Madame Web," she quipped. "Tonight, I'm excited for everyone to get to know the real me. I feel like people only see me as the girl on TV who screams, cries, and has sex -- sometimes it's all three at the same time. But I'm more than that."

After explaining the "five-point plan to break into acting" when she was younger -- as well as her back-up plan, which consisted of simply "show boobs," she decided to use the stage to address some random speculation that has swirled online about her.

"The craziest rumor I've is that while I was filming Anyone But You, I was having an affair with my co-star, Glen Powell," Sweeney said, addressing the high-profile speculation that erupted while the pair were filming the romcom.

"That's obviously not true," Sweeny stressed. "Me and my fiancé [Jonathan Davino] produced the movie together, and he was there the entire shoot."

"And I just want to let everyone know that he's the man of my dreams, and we're still together and stronger than ever. He even came here tonight to support me. Can we cut to him?" Sweeney said, before the cameras cut to Powell himself sitting in the audience, and smiling awkwardly.

"That's not my fiancé!" Sweeney yelled while laughing. "He's in my dressing room! But we've got a great show for you tonight!"

However, that wasn't the only appearance Powell made during the episode.

In the final sketch of the night, Sweeney plays a woman who is out on a date with her boyfriend at a noisy restaurant, and toward the end of the sketch -- apropos of nothing -- her boyfriend asks how her day was and Sweeney drops a real bombshell.

"Oh, yeah, I cheated on you with my boss and I think we should break up," she says, nonchalantly, as Powell walks up for his brief cameo.

"Hey Babycakes, wanna get outta here?" he says, with a winning smile, as she stands and leaves with the handsome star.

Amid filming the project all over Australia, rumors began swirling about a romance between the co-stars, which was later compounded after Powell's model-designer girlfriend, Gigi Paris, called it quits after three years of dating amid Powell and Sweeney's press tour for the film in mid-2023.

Powell and Sweeney have since addressed the rumors in separate interviews. Sweeney told Variety she "felt beat up by" the rumors, especially when she wasn't able to stand up for herself. Similarly, Powell told Men's Health that the rumors were "disorienting and unfair."

However, the pair have been close friends since working together, and ET went behind the scenes during filming, where Powell spoke about his great on-screen chemistry with Sweeney.

"A great rom-com doesn't survive without great chemistry, and Sydney is the easiest person to have chemistry with," Powell told ET. "I mean, immediately, it was like we'd known each other forever, and I think anybody that's been on the set realizes I never get tired of talking to Sydney. We make each other laugh. She's awesome, obviously one of the most talented actresses we have. This movie has felt like a rom-com in itself because Sydney is very easy to pretend fall in love with."

ET also spoke with Powell last weekend on the SAG Awards red carpet, and he praised Sweeney for taking on the SNL challenge.

"SNL, that's a different sandbox, and she's really ready for it. She's gonna kill it," he shared. "I'm going to New York this week, and I'll see her live."

However, Powell downplayed the likelihood that he'd be in a sketch, explaining, "I think I'll probably stick to the dressing room. I'll be in Lorne's little booth. But I'll be there to support her, and she's gonna do great."

Saturday Night Live airs live, coast-to-coast at 11:30p.m. ET/ 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC. In addition to the broadcast on NBC, SNL streams live on Peacock.

