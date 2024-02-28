Sydney Sweeney isn't going to be part of a Saturday Night Live love story. In a promo ahead of the 26-year-old actress' SNL hosting debut on Saturday, she and Michael Longfellow bump into each other, à la a classic rom-com meet-cute.

"You know, this is one of my favorite books of all time," Longfellow tells Sweeney as he leans down to pick up her belongings. "This is crazy, but would you ever maybe want to..."

When he looks up to complete the date invitation, Longfellow realizes that Sweeney is long gone after walking away. "Oh, she left a while ago. Cool. Whatever, I didn't like this book anyways," he says.

Just then, pink lights shine down on Longfellow and romantic music starts to play, prompting the comedian to say, "She said no. Didn't work. Thank you, though."

While Sweeney won't be tripping and falling in love on Saturday's show, she did just that in her and Glen Powell's hit rom-com, Anyone But You.

"Glen and I would just look at each other, and we would just burst into laughter. Or we wouldn't even be looking at each other, we could just feel that and just laugh. It was amazing," Sweeney told ET in December. "There's just so much love amongst everyone. I mean, I feel like this entire cast will be family for the rest of my life."

Powell agreed, telling ET, "We really have the best time together and that's what like rom-coms are about. It's someone who doesn't take themselves too seriously."

Sweeney's episode of Saturday Night Live, on which Kacey Musgraves will serve as the musical guest, airs live on March 2 at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC. In addition to the broadcast on NBC, SNL streams live on Peacock.

