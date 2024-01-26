Sydney Sweeney is sharing details about one of her more memorable scenes from the HBO drama series, Euphoria.

The scene in question involved Sweeney's character, Cassie Howard, violently vomiting into a hot tub, and the actress revealed the unconventional methods employed to achieve the realistic effect.

As a guest on Hot Ones, Sweeney discussed the typical approach to on-screen vomiting scenes in the film industry, involving a mixture of craft team materials like mushed-up substances combined with milk and water. However, she highlighted the distinctive vision of Euphoria's creator, Sam Levinson, for this particular sequence.

According to Sweeney, Levinson aimed for authenticity and eschewed the traditional method. "Sam, of course, did not want that," she explained. "He just wanted vomit everywhere." To achieve this, a pump and a concealed pipe were utilized, with the pipe taped to Sweeney's body. The final touch involved CGI to erase the pipe from the shot up to her neck. Additionally, the actress had to use a horse bit during the scene.

Describing the physically demanding shoot, Sweeney detailed how her mouth was filled with faux vomit, creating a realistic expulsion effect. "During that scene, they're filling my mouth with throw up, and then I open my mouth and it just starts shooting out of my mouth," she recounted. Despite the unpleasant experience, Sweeney acknowledged that the unconventional approach added a level of realism often missing from typical vomit scenes.

Reflecting on the unique pump used for the scene, she remarked, "You need the pump. It's a very insane pump, too." She also commented on the surprising inclusion of the horse bit, expressing her bewilderment at its size.

Eddy Chen/HBO

"But the horse bit, it was so -- I was like, 'Why do I need the horse bit?' It was huge," said Sweeney.

Euphoria fans are in for a longer wait as the highly anticipated season 3 faces delays.

The HBO and Max 2024 content showcase, held in November, confirmed that the next installment of the coming-of-age drama won't grace screens until 2025. This setback is attributed to disruptions caused by strikes involving the show's writers and actors, with production for season 3 not kicking off until 2024.

