Valentine's Day may be in the rearview, but the best part about romantic comedies is arguably their ability to be watched over and over again. Enter Anyone But You, one of last year's biggest sleeper hits.

Starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, Anyone But You had a meteoric rise at the box office — becoming not only the highest-grossing R-rated rom-com since 2016's Bridget Jones's Baby, but also the highest-grossing live-action Shakespeare adaptation of all time. Now, the classic enemies-to-lovers movie is finally available to watch at home.

Directed by Will Gluck, Anyone But You is a loose, modern-day adaptation of William Shakespeare’s romantic comedy, Much Ado About Nothing. The film follows two former rivals (played by Sweeney and Powell) who hate each other but have to pretend to be a couple at a destination wedding in Australia, until sparks eventually start to fly between them.

Here's everything to know about how and where you can watch Anyone But You right now.

How to Watch Anyone But You Online

Beginning on Tuesday, February 20, fans of rom-coms and Shakespeare alike can now watch Anyone But You on Prime Video and Apple TV. You can still get tickets to see the film in theaters or purchase Anyone But You for $20 to watch it online.

Watch Anyone but You on Prime Video

Watch Anyone but You on Apple TV+

Is Anyone But You available to stream?

Sony hasn’t announced an on-demand streaming release date for Anyone But You, but it is expected to be available this spring or summer on Netflix.

Watch the Anyone But You trailer

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell showcase their much-discussed chemistry and rumored romance in the trailer for Sony Pictures’ romantic comedy Anyone But You. Watch the trailer for Anyone But You below.

