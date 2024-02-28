Sydney Sweeney is hinting that there could be a follow-up to her hit rom-com, Anyone But You.

The Madame Web actress sat down with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday's Tonight Show, where she addressed the massive support and fan reactions to her raunchy comedy, in which she stars opposite Glen Powell.

"I'm just so thankful that everybody's loving it," Sweeney said, beaming. The film hit theaters in December, and wound up making $230 million worldwide. It was so successful that Sony Pictures opted to re-release an extended cut in time for Valentine's Day.

So, with the success being quite so substantial, the question on everyone's mind -- including Fallon's -- is whether or not fans might be able to expect a sequel in the future.

"[There's] maybe like a high 9 chance?" Sweeney said, coyly, seemingly suggesting that the possibility is very likely.

Sweeney also recalled how she got somewhat embarrassed when she surprised fans at screenings in Australia with her co-star Joe Davidson.

"I was filming in Australia while this had been in theaters, and Joe -- who plays Beau -- he and I would sneak into theaters and surprise people," Sweeney explained. "At first, they didn't know what was going on. Everyone was dead silent, and were standing up in front with a microphone and we're like, 'This is not working!'"

Now, Sweeney is gearing up to make her Saturday Night Live hosting debut this weekend, and she explained to Fallon how excited she is to be taking center stage in Studio 8H.

"I felt, yesterday, it was like walking into camp," Sweeney said in awe at the exciting energy and camaraderie of the cast and crew.

Back in December, Sweeney spoke with ET about working on Anyone But You and how she formed close friendships with her co-stars during the shoot.

"Glen and I would just look at each other, and we would just burst into laughter. Or we wouldn't even be looking at each other, we could just feel that and just laugh. It was amazing," she said. "There's just so much love amongst everyone. I mean, I feel like this entire cast will be family for the rest of my life."

Powell agreed, telling ET, "We really have the best time together and that's what like rom-coms are about. It's someone who doesn't take themselves too seriously."

Sweeney's episode of Saturday Night Live, on which Kacey Musgraves will serve as the musical guest, airs live on March 2 at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC. In addition to the broadcast on NBC, SNL streams live on Peacock.

