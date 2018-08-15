"What are we doing?"

In The Wife, based on Meg Wolitzer's novel of the same name, Glenn Close plays Joan Castleman, the enduringly devoted wife of Nobel Prize-winning novelist Joe (Jonathan Pryce). But after decades spent catering to his every need while turning a blind eye to his betrayals, Joan sets out on a journey of self-rediscovery, as previewed in this exclusive clip from the slow-burn drama.

"Listen, why don't we knock this whole thing on the head, go and hole up in a cabin in the fjord," Joe dismissively suggests over dinner. "Drink ourselves silly. Howl at the northern lights.

"If only," Joan sighs.

The Wife, which is adapted by Jane Anderson and Scandinavian director Björn Runge, also stars Christian Slater, Max Irons, Harry Lloyd, Annie Starke and Elizabeth McGovern and arrives in theaters on Aug. 17.

Here is the movie's official synopsis:

"After nearly forty years of marriage, Joan and Joe Castleman (Glenn Close and Jonathan Pryce) are complements. Where Joe is casual, Joan is elegant. Where Joe is vain, Joan is self-effacing. And where Joe enjoys his very public role as Great American Novelist, Joan pours her considerable intellect, grace, charm, and diplomacy into the private role of Great Man's Wife.



Joe is about to be awarded the Nobel Prize for his acclaimed and prolific body of work. Joe's literary star has blazed since he and Joan first met in the late 1950s. THE WIFE interweaves the story of the couple's youthful passion and ambition with a portrait of a marriage, thirty-plus years later -- a lifetime's shared compromises, secrets, betrayals, and mutual love."

