Glenn Close Won't Present at 2023 Oscars After Testing Positive for COVID-19
Glenn Close will no longer attend the 95th annual Academy Awards. On Sunday, the 75-year-old's rep confirmed that she contracted COVID-19, and will miss the ceremony.
"She was very much looking forward to taking part in the show," Close's publicist told CBS News in a statement. So far, the Academy has not spoken out about the actress' absence, or shared who will replace her at tonight's ceremony.
According to Deadline, the Fatal Attraction star was set to present the award for Best Picture. This year's nominees include Avatar: The Way of Water, Elvis, The Banshees of Inisherin, All Quiet on the Western Front, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Tár, The Fabelmans, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness and Women Talking.
Close was set to join a long line of presenters which include Halle Bailey, Antonio Banderas, Nicole Kidman, Jessica Chastain, John Cho, Danai Gurira, Florence Pugh, Sigourney Weaver, Andrew Garfield, Salma Hayek Pinault, Elizabeth Banks, Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Jennifer Connelly, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Troy Kostur, Jonathan Majors, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monae, Deepika Padukone, Questlove, Zoe Saldana and Donnie Yen.
On Saturday, ET was inside of the rehearsals for the big show, where presenters practiced the run of the show and last-minute additions to the list of presenters made their entrance to the stage.
The 2023 Academy Awards hosted by Jimmy Kimmel will air live on Sunday, March 12 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. In the meantime, keep checking back into ETonline.com for complete Oscars coverage.
