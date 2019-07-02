Gloria Vanderbilt's will has been revealed.

Following her death from stomach cancer last month at age 95, court documents obtained by ET reveal who will inherit her fortune, which she amassed through many successful business ventures and as a result of being the heir to a railroad fortune.

The vast majority of Vanderbilt's fortune will go to her youngest son, Anderson Cooper. The only exception is that her eldest child, Leopold Stanislous Stokowski, was left with his mother's apartment in a co-op in Midtown Manhattan. "All the rest," Vanderbilt's last will and testament read, will go to the 52-year-old news personality.

Vanderbilt's other child, Christopher Stokowski, who was estranged from his family, was not named in the will.

The will comes as a bit of a surprise, as Cooper previously said that he did not expect to receive an inheritance from his mother.

"My mom's made clear to me that there's no trust fund. There's none of that," Cooper told Howard Stern during his 2014 appearance on the host's Sirius XM show. " ... I'm doing fine on my own. I don't need any."

"I don't believe in inheriting money," he added. "I think it’s an initiative sucker, I think it’s a curse. Who's inherited a lot of money that has gone on to do things in their life? From the time I was growing up, if I felt like there was some pot of gold waiting for me, I don't know if I would have been so motivated."

In an on-air eulogy following Vanderbilt's death, Cooper praised his mom for her extraordinary life and career.

"She was the strongest person I've ever met, but she wasn't tough. She never developed a thick skin to protect herself from hurt. She wanted to feel it all. She wanted to feel life's pleasures, its pains as well. She trusted too freely, too completely, and suffered tremendous losses," Cooper said in part. "But she always pressed on, always worked hard, always believed the best was yet to come. And she was always in love. In love with men, or with friends, or books and art, in love with her children, and her grandchildren, and then her great-grandchildren. Love is what she believed in more than anything."

"Gloria Vanderbilt was 95 years old when she died," he added. "What an extraordinary life. What an extraordinary mom. What an incredible woman."

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Anderson Cooper Says He's Feeling ‘Lonely’ Since Death of Mom Gloria Vanderbilt

Anderson Cooper Posts Touching Tribute to Mom Gloria Vanderbilt on Instagram

Why Gloria Vanderbilt Did Not Leave an Inheritance for Son Anderson Cooper

Related Gallery