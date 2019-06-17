Gloria Vanderbilt has died at age 95.

CNN shared the news on Monday in an obituary narrated by her son, Anderson Cooper. In the nearly seven-minute-long video, Cooper speaks of his mother's life in the public eye.

"She was the strongest person I've ever met, but she wasn't tough. She never developed a thick skin to protect herself from hurt. She wanted to feel it all. She wanted to feel life's pleasures, its pains as well," Cooper said as videos and photos of his mom, who was a fashion icon and designer, flashed on screen. "She trusted too freely, too completely, and suffered tremendous loses, but she always pressed on, always worked hard, always believed the best was yet to come."

Watch @AndersonCooper's obituary for his mother Gloria Vanderbilt. "What an extraordinary life. What an extraordinary mom. And what an incredible woman." pic.twitter.com/YXz66LOr7W — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 17, 2019

In the video, Cooper revealed that Vanderbilt, who died Monday morning, was taken to the hospital earlier this month and learned she had "very advanced cancer in her stomach and that it had spread."

Of his mother's reaction to the news, Cooper recalled her saying, "Well, it's like that old song: Show me the way to get out of this world, because that's where everything is."

"Later she made a joke and we started giggling," Cooper said, while videos of Vanderbilt laughing in the hospital played. "I never knew we had the exact same giggle. I recorded it and it makes giggle every time I watch it."

"Gloria Vanderbilt died as she lived -- on her own terms. I know she hoped for a little more time, a few days or weeks at least. There were paintings she wanted to make, more books she wanted to read, more dreams to dream, but she was ready. She was ready to go. She spent a lot of time alone in her head during her life, but when the end came she was not alone. She was surrounded by beauty and by family and by friends."

"Gloria Vanderbilt was 95 years old when she died," Cooper concluded, getting choked up. "What an extraordinary life. What an extraordinary mom. And what an incredible woman."

