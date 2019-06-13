Edith Gonzalez, Mexican Telenovela Star, Dead at 54

Rest in peace, Edith Gonzalez.

The Mexican actress died on Thursday morning at Ángeles Interlomas Hospital in Mexico City, Mexico, according to Mexican journalist Mara Patricia Castañeda. She was 54. Castañeda revealed the news in a phone interview on Televisa's HOY, sharing that one of Gonzalez's closest friends, Leticia Calderón, asked her to share the sad news.

Gonzalez was diagnosed with stage four ovarian cancer in 2016 and underwent surgery to have her ovaries, uterus and lymph nodes removed. Throughout her cancer battle, she remained optimistic, telling her fans she was determined to live her life.

The telenovela star became beloved for her decades of work on Televisa, Telemundo, and TV Azteca. She was most recently seen by fans as Eva Soler in Eva La Trailera in 2016. Gonzalez is survived by her daughter, Constance, and her husband, Lorenzo Lazo Margáin.

