Go Inside the 'Big Brother: Reindeer Games' House (Exclusive)

Christmastime is here and it's time for some fun and games in a winter wonderland in Santa's Lodge -- which, of course, is what players will be calling the iconic Big Brother house in the upcoming special series Big Brother: Reindeer Games!

The new competition series is a special six-episode event series that will see nine beloved former houseguests face off in a series of winter-themed challenges and games.

The show isn't going to be a Big Brother season in the traditional sense, however. Contestants won't vote each other out, there's no 24-hour social gameplay, no living in a house.

That doesn't mean there won't be a whole base of operations for the competition. ET has an exclusive sneak peek at where all the holiday-themed shenanigans are set to go down!

The beloved Big Brother house has been entirely redesigned for the special, with the Head of Household bedroom remade into Santa's Office, and the house's spacious kitchen remade into Mrs. Claus' Bakery!

Every surface, every wall, every decoration is simply dripping with holiday cheer and wintertime whimsy -- something that will undoubtedly be true of the competitions and challenges featured throughout the season.

While the social aspect of your traditional Big Brother season will not play the same role as usual, fans of the show's iconic, beloved (and often surreal) competitions will find them on full display. Each episode will feature three face-off challenges before a final "Santa's Showdown" that will determine who goes home.

Where will those comps take place? As fans can see displayed and teased in signs throughout the house on our exclusive tour, fans will be treated to special areas including The Candy Cane Forest, Santa's Village and Santa's Workshop.

Meanwhile, the contestants will be guided by a trio of "elves" -- i.e. legendary past players Derek Xiao and Tiffany Mitchell of season 23, as well as Jordan Lloyd, who competed in seasons 11 and 13.

Eventually, four contestants will make it to the finale, before a champion is crowned and walks away with $100,000.

Big Brother: Reindeer Games kicks off with a two-hour premiere on Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and Paramount+.

