It's a Christmas miracle! Big Brother season 25 might be done, but that doesn't mean the Big Brother fun is over for the year.

Host Julie Chen Moonves revealed on Thursday, following the Season 25 finale, that fans can start gearing up for Big Brother: Reindeer Games -- a special, six-episode event series that will see nine beloved former houseguests face off in a series of winter-themed challenges and games.

The show isn't going to be a Big Brother season in the traditional sense, however. Contestants won't vote each other out, there's no 24-hour social gameplay, no living in a house.

However, fans of the show's iconic, beloved (and often surreal) competitions will find them on full display. Each episode will feature three face-off challenges before a final "Santa's Showdown" that will determine who goes home.

Meanwhile, the contestants will be guided by a trio of "elves" -- i.e. legendary past players Derek Xiao and Tiffany Mitchell of season 23, as well as Jordan Lloyd, who competed in seasons 11 and 13.

Eventually, four contestants will make it to the finale, before a champion is crowned and walks away with $100,000.

Big Brother: Reindeer Games kicks off with a two-hour premiere on Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and Paramount+.

