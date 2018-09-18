'Godless' Star Christiane Seidel Shares Shocking Resemblance to Amy Adams at the Emmys
Thought that was Amy Adams you saw walking the 2018 Emmys red carpet? It wasn't.
Godless star Christiane Seidel had us all doing a double take when she arrived at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles looking just like the Arrival actress.
Seidel, 36, stunned in a curve-hugging red dress, which she accessorized with gold drop earrings, a bold red lip and side-swept red locks. The actress couldn't help but gush about her gorgeous look on Instagram -- alongside the hilarious hashtag "#notamyadams."
"This dress is everything. Thank you @marcbouwer for creating this beautiful moment and for making a woman feel so loved by a dress. Thank you to @christinajpacelli for styling me head to toe. Thank you to @mumgreene for always being there every step of the way," she wrote, before giving a shout out to the rest of her glam squad.
This isn't the first time Seidel has acknowledged her and Adams' similarities. In June, she posted a headshot with the caption, "Hope you’re not this serious today🤓 #HappyMonday. Master of photography @karstenstaiger recently took this shot in front of @thestandard hotel. Then some guests asked the waitress if I was Amy Adams. Should I have said yes? 😂."
But Seidel isn't the only star getting mistaken for Adams. Isla Fisher shared a hilarious PSA on her and Adams' differences during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last October.
"Hello, I'm Isla Fisher and I’d like to clear something up. I am not Amy Adams," Fisher began. "Amy Adams and I are completely different people. Let me explain. Amy Adams has auburn red hair, my hair is light auburn red. Amy Adams played Susan in Nocturnal Animals. I played Laura in Nocturnal Animals. Amy Adams has five Oscar nominations. I am a member of SAG."
"Amy Adams played Maya in Zero Dark Thirty,” she continued, before realizing her mistake. "Oh, wait, no, that was Jessica Chastain. OK, maybe it’s a little hard to tell us apart."
See more in the video below.
