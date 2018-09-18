Thought that was Amy Adams you saw walking the 2018 Emmys red carpet? It wasn't.

Godless star Christiane Seidel had us all doing a double take when she arrived at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles looking just like the Arrival actress.

Seidel, 36, stunned in a curve-hugging red dress, which she accessorized with gold drop earrings, a bold red lip and side-swept red locks. The actress couldn't help but gush about her gorgeous look on Instagram -- alongside the hilarious hashtag "#notamyadams."

"This dress is everything. Thank you @marcbouwer for creating this beautiful moment and for making a woman feel so loved by a dress. Thank you to @christinajpacelli for styling me head to toe. Thank you to @mumgreene for always being there every step of the way," she wrote, before giving a shout out to the rest of her glam squad.

This isn't the first time Seidel has acknowledged her and Adams' similarities. In June, she posted a headshot with the caption, "Hope you’re not this serious today🤓 #HappyMonday. Master of photography @karstenstaiger recently took this shot in front of @thestandard hotel. Then some guests asked the waitress if I was Amy Adams. Should I have said yes? 😂."

But Seidel isn't the only star getting mistaken for Adams. Isla Fisher shared a hilarious PSA on her and Adams' differences during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last October.

"Hello, I'm Isla Fisher and I’d like to clear something up. I am not Amy Adams," Fisher began. "Amy Adams and I are completely different people. Let me explain. Amy Adams has auburn red hair, my hair is light auburn red. Amy Adams played Susan in Nocturnal Animals. I played Laura in Nocturnal Animals. Amy Adams has five Oscar nominations. I am a member of SAG."

"Amy Adams played Maya in Zero Dark Thirty,” she continued, before realizing her mistake. "Oh, wait, no, that was Jessica Chastain. OK, maybe it’s a little hard to tell us apart."

See more in the video below.

