The 2021 awards season is going to be an interesting one! Due to production setbacks related to the coronavirus pandemic, several shows have altered and postponed their dates. But on Monday, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, dick clark productions and NBC announced that the 2021 Golden Globe Awards will be taking place on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.

The show will air live from The Beverly Hilton starting at 8 p.m. ET. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will be returning as joint hosts.

We are excited to announce the 78th annual Golden Globe® Awards will take place on Sunday, February 28, 2021. The ceremony will air live coast to coast 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET on NBC from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. pic.twitter.com/dtqQj3Mmtz — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) June 22, 2020

The news comes after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced last week that the Oscars have been pushed back to April 25, 2021. The ceremony was originally scheduled for the current Golden Globes date of Feb. 28. This means that some films eligible for the Oscars will not be eligible for the Golden Globes as the Oscars window has been extended beyond the traditional Dec. 31 deadline to Feb. 28.

The 2021 BAFTA Awards have also been postponed to April 11, 2021.

Usually the Golden Globes, BAFTAs, and Oscars take place within weeks of one another in the first quarter of the year.

This new schedule will put almost two months between the Globes and the Oscars. Filming has been widely shut down on major productions for the past few months as people around the world remain in quarantine from the coronavirus.

For more, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Coachella Festival Expected to Be Postponed Over Coronavirus Concerns This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

2021 BAFTA Film Awards Postponed Two Months Due to Coronavirus

The 2021 Oscars Have Officially Been Postponed Two Months

Oscars Increase Best Picture Nominees, Share Plans to Expand Diversity

Related Gallery