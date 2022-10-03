Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Dress as Cinderella and Prince Charming for Granddaughter Rani's 4th Birthday
Grandparents of the year! Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell really upped their game over the weekend at the fourth birthday party for their granddaughter, Rani Rose.
The adorable daughter of Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa clearly has a Cinderella obsession, as she was decked out in the beautiful blue gown and tiara from the fairytale, matching her 76-year-old grandmother's own gown and crown. Russell, 71, went all out in full Prince Charming regalia.
"Happy 4th birthday our precious Rani Rose🌹You are the real queen! I’ll take Lady in waiting everyday as long as the prince is always beside me! WE LOVE YOU!!! 💕💕💕💕🎂🎂🎂🎂," Hawn captioned the sweet photo.
Hudson also posted photos from the princess party, featuring Rani wearing a purple Rapunzel dress from Tangled and planting a sweet kiss on her grandmother.
"Our dreamy girl is 4 years today! Happy Birthday to Rani Rose! Rani fills our hearts so full of love as she meets everyday with enthusiasm, beauty and humor," Hudson wrote. "We partied hard today… the princess way 👸🏼 #HAPPYBIRTHDAY."
