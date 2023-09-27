Get a taste! Fans of Gordon Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares are invited to immerse themselves in the FOX reality show beginning this weekend.

Kitchen Nightmares, known for bringing in Ramsay to help revamp struggling restaurants, is celebrating its 8th season by hosting an exclusive -- and free -- experience for television enthusiasts.

Reality TV lovers can expect to embrace the furious and fun spirit of the show by smashing away their aggravation on dinner plates and glasses with branded bats, small kitchen appliances, rolling pins, liquor bottles, vases and more.

As attendees demolish the homeware, Ramsay's voice will explode throughout the rooms, where he encourages maximum breakage.

FOX will also transform the traditional axe-throwing experience into a kitchen theme, where guests will get the chance to pitch chefs' knives at a bullseye in close range.

Courtesy of FOX and Kitchen Nightmares

The activation will start on Saturday, Sept. 30-Sunday, Oct. 1 at Valley Smash 818 in Tarzana, California, to kick off the celebration, followed by pop-ups in Florida, Nevada, and New York.

To book 15-minute time slots and reservations in advance, visit www.KitchenNightmaresRageRoom.com.

