'Gossip Girl' Sets Return Date for Second Half of Season 1: Watch the Juicy Trailer
'Gossip Girl' Reboot Reveals Multiple Gossip Girls in Pilot: Bre…
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Biniyam Breaks Down In Tears as Ariela Leaves E…
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Make Candid Confessions About Th…
'Batwoman': Ryan Finds Out About Her Birth Mom in Season 3 Premi…
JoJo Siwa Reacts to Her TikTok Mishap (Exclusive)
Kathy Hilton Teases Emotional ‘RHOBH’ Reunion Full of Tears (Exc…
‘Succession’ Season 3: Nicholas Braun Says Greg Makes a Lot of ‘…
Why JAY-Z Wanted to Bring an All-Black Western to the Screen (Ex…
‘Young and the Restless’: Inside Amelia and Richard’s Wedding Ep…
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Laugh at Teenage Throwbacks of Themse…
Here's Your First Look at Lifetime's 'The Fight That Never Ends'…
Malin Akerman Reflects on ‘Heartbreak Kid’ 15 Years Later (Exclu…
Kate Beckinsale on New Crime-Comedy ‘Guilty Party’ and Her Daugh…
Zonnique Keeps it Real on Motherhood, Marriage and Reality TV (E…
Stacey Dash Details Her Addiction and Past Traumas
Ant Anstead Opens Up About Traveling With Girlfriend Renée Zellw…
Angelina Jolie and 'Eternals' Co-Stars' Backing Out of Appearanc…
‘The Addams Family’: Watch Christina Ricci and Raul Julia in Rar…
Jessie James Decker Gives a Closet Tour in Her Nashville Home (E…
One thing we're thankful for: more Gossip Girl episodes.
The second half of season 1 of HBO Max's update, already picked up for a sophomore run, will kick off on Thanksgiving Day, the streaming service announced Wednesday, alongside a juicy new trailer to whet our appetites.
"Trigger warning, followers. I promise, this post will not be pretty. Thanks for your secrets, your lies and all the tips you've given me. This story is anything but over," Kristen Bell, as Gossip Girl, slyly narrates in voiceover to open the two-minute trailer, which is set to Ariana Grande's "7 Rings."
As the footage reveals, the Upper East Siders are beginning to turn on each other in dramatic fashion as scandals and betrayals overwhelm and fracture their precious inner circle.
"Sooner or later, we all go to war," GG warns. "And what can you do when the enemy has you backed into the corner? You'll be happy I didn't stay away for long."
Watch the trailer for the second half of the season below.
The series stars Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak and Savannah Lee Smith.
The first six episodes of Gossip Girl are streaming now on HBO Max. For more, watch below.
To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.
RELATED CONTENT:
'Gossip Girl' Renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max
Thomas Doherty Got COVID Right Before His Planned Vaccination
'Gossip Girl' Reboot: Costume Designer on the New Generation's Style