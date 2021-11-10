One thing we're thankful for: more Gossip Girl episodes.

The second half of season 1 of HBO Max's update, already picked up for a sophomore run, will kick off on Thanksgiving Day, the streaming service announced Wednesday, alongside a juicy new trailer to whet our appetites.

"Trigger warning, followers. I promise, this post will not be pretty. Thanks for your secrets, your lies and all the tips you've given me. This story is anything but over," Kristen Bell, as Gossip Girl, slyly narrates in voiceover to open the two-minute trailer, which is set to Ariana Grande's "7 Rings."

As the footage reveals, the Upper East Siders are beginning to turn on each other in dramatic fashion as scandals and betrayals overwhelm and fracture their precious inner circle.

"Sooner or later, we all go to war," GG warns. "And what can you do when the enemy has you backed into the corner? You'll be happy I didn't stay away for long."

Watch the trailer for the second half of the season below.

The series stars Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak and Savannah Lee Smith.

The first six episodes of Gossip Girl are streaming now on HBO Max. For more, watch below.

