Say cheese! National Cheese Day is Friday, June 4, so if there's one thing you need to celebrate, it's a charcuterie board filled with delicious cheesy goodies.

Whether you're hosting a fête or attending a get-together, Goverre co-founders Regan Kelaher and Shannon Zappala have made the job a bit easier with the launch of the brand's Charcuterie Plate.

The plate features a charcuterie-made-easy concept featuring three design-friendly recipes including traditional, mediterranean, and sweet and salty, with a pre-made grocery list that corresponds with the cutouts on the plate.

"Staring at a blank charcuterie board and trying to figure out where to place everything gives me anxiety. I want it to look aesthetically pleasing, but I feel like I do not know where to start," Zappala tells ET exclusively.

"Our 'aha!' moment came when I was prepping for a girls' night in at my house. Regan came over early to help and as we were trying to put together a beautiful charcuterie board, we thought, 'Wouldn’t it be so much easier if there were sections already created for each item?'" she continues.

Alex Jay

Soon after, the duo created just that. "With our recipe cards and corresponding sectioned plate, you know exactly which ingredients to use and exactly where to place them. ... You don’t have to be overwhelmed by infinite options or worry about which items pair well together," Kelaher says.

"I have had girlfriends unexpectedly knock on my door and I wanted to quickly put together an appetizer to go with our wine. I cut up fruit, grabbed a handful of goldfish snacks, sliced up my kid’s granola bars and a beautiful charcuterie plate was ready," she adds.

Other than being an appetizer that everyone can enjoy, Zappala says charcuterie boards can also be used to make a statement at a gathering. "They can class up even the most casual of events and can be so beautiful to look at. It’s almost like a piece of art and it can be the centerpiece of your event," she notes.

Alex Jay

Aside from commemorating the holiday with a cheese-filled charcuterie board, the co-founders have additional tips for hosting a party. "I want my guests to be able to put their feet up, have a drink and to enjoy a little treat without having to do a thing. If you have fresh flowers and a clean bathroom, you will really seem like a pro," Kelaher explains.

"It’s fun to get ideas from friends by going to other gatherings. Pinterest is definitely a great place to look for inspiration as well. ... I would absolutely include your favorite beverage, whether that be a glass of wine, cocktail or a mocktail and add some of my favorite people, fun music and a beautiful outdoor setting if possible," Zappala shares.

Each plate retails for $35 online at Goverre.com, Amazon and select stores.

RELATED CONTENT:

How to Make an Award-Worthy Cheese Board for the Emmys This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

How to Make Luscious Holiday Cheesecakes

How to Make Eva Longoria's Chicken and Cheese Enchiladas

Bella Hadid Says She Eats Grilled Cheese and Fries 'Everyday'