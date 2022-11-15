GRAMMYs 2023: Meet the Best New Artist Nominees
Latto Spills on Recording 'Big Energy' Remix With Mariah Carey (…
‘Yellowstone’ Cast Teases ‘Compelling, Riveting’ Season 5 (Exclu…
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Agree to Joint Custody of Children…
'The Voice': Gwen Stefani Brought to Tears by Blake Shelton's 16…
Watch Christina Applegate's Emotional Walk of Fame Speech Amid M…
‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Eric Martsolf on What He Learned From J…
Jay Leno Describes His Viral Airplane Stunt as 'Men Behaving Stu…
Jesse Palmer and Wells Adams Preview ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Seas…
Kelly Rizzo Attends Bob Saget's Daughter's Wedding 10 Months Aft…
The Real Story Behind Mary Kay Letourneau and Vili Fualaau's Spl…
‘Yellowstone’ Cast Dishes on What to Expect From Season 5
'Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille on Kayce and Monic…
John Aniston Dead at 89: Daughter Jennifer Aniston Pays Tribute
Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome Are Officially Married
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson 'Still Keep in Touch' Following…
Jay Leno Suffers 'Serious Medical Emergency,' Hospitalized for F…
Camila Alves Says She and Matthew McConaughey Both Don't Remembe…
Heidi Klum Reacts to Internet’s Response to Her Meme-Worthy Worm…
Billy Gardell Spills on Season 4 of ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ and Hi…
The 2023 GRAMMY nominations were announced on Tuesday, and that means a brand new roster of Best New Artist nominees!
Always one of the most buzzed-about categories on music's biggest night, the GRAMMYs have been on a Best New Artist hot streak in recent years, with the last four winners of the award -- Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion and Olivia Rodrigo -- continuing to top the charts and earn more nominations after their introductory honors. Will the trend continue this year?
The Best New Artist nominees for 2023 are a genre-spanning class which includes chart-toppers like Latto and Anitta, unique acts like Måneskin and Wet Leg, and voices you've heard in TikTok trends like Omar Apollo and Samara Joy.
Whether you're just tuning into the artist now or already count them as one of your faves, ET has compiled this handy guide to get to know this year's nominees.
Anitta
Omar Apollo
DOMi & JD Beck
Samara Joy
Latto
Måneskin
Muni Long
Tobe Nwigwe
Molly Tuttle
Wet Leg
The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards will take place on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and and will broadcast and stream live on CBS and Paramount+. Follow along at ETonline.com for everything you need to get ready for music's biggest night, including how to watch, GRAMMY performers and more.
RELATED CONTENT:
GRAMMY Awards Add Five New Categories
Latin GRAMMYs 2022: Christina Aguilera, John Legend to Perform
Bruno Mars Declines to Submit Silk Sonic for GRAMMYs Consideration