Movies and TV may be dominating awards season right now, but music finally got its moment in the spotlight on Sunday! This year's GRAMMY Awards saw some of music's brightest stars come together for music's biggest night.

This year's show returned the fun to Los Angeles, and the slew of impressive performances tore the roof off the Crypto.com Arena.

Hosted by Trevor Noah, the night featured some hilarious moments, and a slew of incredible performances from the multitude of A-list entertainers who opened the show, and performed live throughout the jam-packed program.

Here's a look at the most memorable and jaw-dropping musical moments from Sunday's big show.

Bad Bunny Kicks Off the Show

Bad Bunny kicked off the show with a high-energy performance that blended "El Apagon" and "Despues de la Playa," off his album, Un Verano Sin Ti -- the first-ever Latin album to get a GRAMMY nomination for Album of the Year. The celebrated artist performed with an army of backup dancers, and they moved through the audience tables and across the stage, dancing with some of the A-list guests and setting the energy bar high for the rest of the night.



Trevor Noah Brings the Laughs

The hilarious moment when Trevor Noah surprised Adele with The Rock. 🤣 #GRAMMYspic.twitter.com/PNjNv51BmY — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 6, 2023

Bringing his comedic sensibilities and kind heart, Noah delivered his opening monologue right after a mesmerizing performance from Bad Bunny, and still managed to keep the energy level high and the mood elevated. As Noah delivered a flawless monologue -- and while on-the-move, no less -- he introduced several of the big-name stars in attendance and celebrated their accomplishments. One of the biggest moments of the night came toward the very end of the monologue, however, when he approached Adele, and explained, "This is one of the strangest things I found out -- the person that Adele has always wanted to meet but never has is Dwayne Johnson. You've never met him? And then I found out that he's a huge fan of yours, too."

"And I don't have Dwayne Johnson here tonight, but I do have someone called The Rock," Noah said, as Johnson walked up, beaming. "Adele, meet The Rock. The Rock, meet Adele. First time ever!"

Kim Petras Makes History

This speech from Kim Petras got me good 😭 pic.twitter.com/HTxovNVGvQ#Grammys2023 — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) February 6, 2023

The 30-year-old singer took home a trophy after her and Sam Smith's hit track, "Unholy," won the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category, and Petras became the first transgender woman to win a GRAMMY Award ever. Following a boisterous ovation, Smith gave Petras the stage to accept the GRAMMY, and to give a powerful speech.

"Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I'm the first transgender woman to win this award," she said, prompting the crowd to roar. "I just want to thank all the incredible transgender legends before me who kicked these doors for me so I can be here tonight. Sophie, especially, my friend who passed away two years ago, who told me this would happen and always believed in me."

Beyoncé in the Building

the way Trevor Noah paused the entire ceremony just so he could announce that Beyoncé arrived and hand her her 30th Grammy? love pic.twitter.com/qOvdPOmupm — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 6, 2023

It was a big night for Beyoncé -- but one filled with some unexpected obstacles. The icon was caught in traffic, and therefore was late to the show, meaning she missed her first big win. However, when she did get settled in at her table, Noah stopped the whole show to make sure she was presented with her GRAMMY. "I was shocked to find out that traffic could stop you. I thought you traveled through space and time," Noah joked. "But I'm glad that you could be with us right now."

Later in the evening, Beyoncé went on to make GRAMMY history, setting the record for most GRAMMY wins of all time, with an astounding grand total of 32! As Noah declared after the victory, "She now holds the all-time record for the most GRAMMY wins. So we can finally end the G.O.A.T. debate. Who's the G.O.A.T.? It's Beyoncé. It's not LeBron, it's not Jordan, it's not Brady, it's not Messi. It's Beyoncé. It's officially done!"

Lizzo Sparkles

the way Lizzo just took everyone at the Grammys to church. this was HEALING. she’s such a star pic.twitter.com/w3wc1aJJyM — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 6, 2023

Lizzo really made the 2023 GRAMMY Awards crowd feel Special with her Sunday night performance. The 34-year-old singer took the stage to perform the title song from her critically acclaimed album, which earned her five GRAMMY nominations, including Song of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. First seen only in silhouette, the singer belted out the opening notes to her hit song, "About Damn Time," showing off her stunning vocals a cappella style before the band came in. Looking glam in a black corseted, silver-pipelined dress with dramatic shoulders and a diamond-encrusted cross necklace, Lizzo commanded the stage like a pro.

Grammys Honor Stars We've Lost

Kacey Musgraves pays tribute to the late Loretta Lynn. ❤️ #GRAMMYspic.twitter.com/KGwKDyda6j — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 6, 2023

This year's In Memoriam segment saw three different performances honoring three music legends who died this year -- including Loretta Lynn, Christine McVie and Takeoff. Kacey Musgraves took the stage to cover Lynn's "Coal Miner's Daughter" as a tribute to the country music legend who died in October. Quavo also took the stage to remember the life and legacy of his nephew and Migos member, Takeoff, the 28-year-old rapper who was fatally shot in Houston, Texas, in November

Additionally, Mick Fleetwood -- the co-founder and drummer for the iconic rock band, Fleetwood Mac, that once included McVie -- was joined by Bonnie Raitt and Sheryl Crow as the three performed a rendition of "Songbird." All throughout the performances, the screens onstage featured a montage tribute to the many other stars we lost this year, including Jeff Beck, David Crosby, Anita Pointer, Coolio, Irene Cara and Lisa Marie Presley, among many others.

Sam Smith and Kim Petras Bring the Heat

After winning big and making history, the superstars then took the stage to show exactly why they were honored with the win in the first place. Following a rousing introduction by Madonna, the pair performed their hit single, "Unholy."

Smith began the performance at center stage under a glaring red light, with dancers circling them. On the main stage, flames erupted in the background, while Petras belted out her powerful vocals from inside a cage. Smith then donned a hat with devil horns, commanding the center stage with a bit of devilish charm and a red cane as the camera panned back and forth between the pair throughout the sultry duet.

50 Years of Hip Hop

The 50 year Hip Hop compilation put together by @questlove on the #Grammys2023 was worth all 15 minutes. Great performances but @BustaRhymes went off in the middle. No idea what he said but it was awesome. pic.twitter.com/NK8EBTiaMD — Daniel McCamy (@danielmccamy) February 6, 2023

From Run-D.M.C., Rakim and Public Enemy's Chuck D and Flavor Flav to Ice T, Queen Latifah, Wu-Tang Clan's Method Man and Too $hort all took part in a hip hop medley celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip hop! From Busta Rhymes proving he's still the fastest rapper alive to Nelly bringing back the Band-Aid on his cheek, it was a sight to see. Performers also included Big Boi, Spliff Star, De La Soul, DJ Drama, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Missy Elliott, Future, GloRilla, Grandmaster Flash, Grandmaster Mele Mel & Scorpio/Ethiopian King, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, The Lox, Salt-N-Pepa and Spinderella and Scarface. Questlove played producer and musical director for the epic segment, with music provided by The Roots, and narration by Black Thought.

The 2023 GRAMMYs broadcast live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday and streamed live and on demand on Paramount+. Check out the full list of the night's big winners here!

