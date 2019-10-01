‘Grand Hotel’, ABC's Juicy Drama, Is Canceled After One Season

ABC has canceled its juicy Monday night drama series, Grand Hotel, after one season, ET can confirm.

The series was executive produced by Eva Longoria, who also appeared on the show. Roselyn Sanchez, Demian Bichir, Denyse Tontz and Lincoln Younes starred.

Based on an original Spanish series, Gran Hotel, the series followed the lives of those living and working at a family-run hotel in Miami Beach, Florida. Behind sexy hook ups, DJ residencies and explosive hotel competition was an underlying murder mystery.

Fans expressed their disappointment at the cancelation on social media, with one tweeting, “Noooo 😔😔😔😔😔so disappointed in this decision #grandhotel.”

Another contemplated stopping watching ABC, writing, “Nooooooooooo!!! @ABCNetwork what are you thinking??!!! I’m going to give up on network tv soon. Sigh...#grandhotel.”

In February, Bichir -- who played family patriarch Santiago Mendoza -- praised Longoria and the rest of the show’s producers for telling the story of “success of an immigrant family coming to the U.S. and living a wonderful life."

"I know many, many stories like [this family]… this is a tribute to them, and to everybody who is here to cross the border to make this country better," he said.

Sanchez meanwhile discussed how much she enjoyed the role of fierce Gigi Mendoza while talking to ET in June.

"It was actually really delicious to play her," she said. "When I was reading the material and I would get the next script, I would be like, 'Oh my god! This is so good and I didn't see it coming.'"

See more on the series below.

