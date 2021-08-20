Granger Smith and Wife Amber Welcome Baby Boy

Granger Smith and his wife, Amber, have something new to smile about. The couple has officially welcomed their fourth child together -- a baby boy. The country singer shared the happy news on his social media on Friday, posting a photo of Amber and their baby boy at the hospital.

"He’s here! Wow…so many emotions. Maverick Beckham Smith made his debut today. He and @amberemilysmith are doing great 🙏🏼," Granger captioned the heartwarming photo. The comments section was filled with congratulatory comments from their famous friends and fans.

The proud dad also posted an Instagram Story photo of him holding his new son, "60 seconds" after he was born.

Instagram Story

The country singer announced the news of their growing family on Instagram in March. "We’re pregnant," he wrote alongside a beautiful video. "I don’t have many words for this video. Life isn’t perfect. Sometimes it’s beat up and broken but it’s NEVER hopeless. God promises that. Our story isn’t finished yet, and neither is yours! Through our suffering and joy, God’s glory radiates through it all!"

Sharing the same video, Amber wrote: "God has made a way we never thought possible. If I’ve learned anything over the last 2 years, it’s that I do not have as much control as I think I do ... Never did I think at 39 I would be blessed with expecting another baby boy. These past couple of years have been so rough but also so full of so much joy, hope, healing, growing and grace from God. "

Amber added: "Lord, I pray that our story can speak life to someone else who may be suffering to never give up hope. To surrender their burdens to you. To trust you even when it hurts. Sweet Riv, because of the beautiful life you lived, we are forever changed and we will continue honoring your big, little legacy until we come home to you. ❤️"

The couple lost River in June 2019 from a drowning accident. Granger and Amber are also parents to daughter London, 9, and son Lincoln, 7. They shared in May how they planned to honor their late child, which included a middle name that means "home by the river."

RELATED CONTENT:

Granger Smith Reveals How Fourth Child's Name Honors Late Son River

Granger Smith & Wife Amber Having a Baby Boy After Son River's Death

Granger Smith’s Wife Amber Pens Emotional Back-To-School Post After Son’s Death

Related Gallery