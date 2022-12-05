Neal Bledsoe is exiting the Great American Family network, according to Variety.

In a statement shared with the outlet, Bledsoe, who starred in this year's Christmas at the Drive-In and 2021's The Winter Palace for GAF, explained that he made the choice to step away from the network following recent anti-LGBTQIA+ remarks made by CEO, Bill Abbott, and Candace Cameron Bure, the chief creative officer.

"I hope GAF will change, but until everyone can be represented in their films with pride, my choice is clear. I look forward to working with creators who put no limits on the stories we tell and follow through on their message of values with open arms," Bledsoe says in part.

He went on to the thank the LGBTQIA+ community, noting that his life and career would not be where it is without their support.

"From my mentors in college, to the myriad of agents and managers, writers and directors, teachers and colleagues, and, of course, my dear friends and family, who have all touched my life, I owe them a great debt. As someone who struggled as a young man with our society’s extremely narrow definition of masculinity, it was their community that provided me with refuge and a guiding light when my life felt lost," he adds. "And now, if I cannot stand up for that community in their time of need, my debt to them means nothing. So, I want to be very clear: my support for the LGBTQIA+ community is unconditional – nothing is worth my silence or their ability to live and love freely in a world that we are lucky enough to share with them"

Bledsoe said that while he recognizes that everyone is entitled to their beliefs, he called the comments made by Bure and Abbott "wrong" and "hurtful," adding that he could never forgive himself if he continued his relationship with a network that chooses to exclude the LGBTQIA+ community.

"Everyone is entitled to their beliefs, and these are mine: the recent comments made by leadership at Great American Family are hurtful, wrong, and reflect an ideology that prioritizes judgment over love," he says. "I was raised as a Christian, and believe in the essential message of love and forgiveness. That said, I could never forgive myself for continuing my relationship with a network that actively chooses to exclude the LGBTQIA+ community."

Bledsoe closed his statement by announcing that he'd be making a donation to the LGBTQ organization True Colors United, concluding, "If these words have any resonance with you, I hope you will join me."

In a recent interview with WSJ, Bure announced her exit from the Hallmark Channel amid a move to GAF. In her statement, Bure shared that Great American Family will not feature same-sex couples in their movies but instead focus on "traditional marriage," with Abbott adding, "It’s certainly the year 2022, so we’re aware of the trends. There's no whiteboard that says, 'Yes, this' or 'No, we'll never go here.'"

Bure's comments came with a wave of backlash from several celebrities, including her Full House co-star, Jodie Sweetin. Despite the disdain over her anti-LGBTQIA+ remarks, the 46-year-old actress defended her comments to ET, in which she blamed the media for fanning "flames of conflict and hate."

"We need Christmas more than ever. I am a devoted Christian. Which means that I believe that every human being bears the image of God. Because of that, I am called to love all people, and I do," the actress' statement read in part. "If you know me, you know that I am a person who loves fiercely and indiscriminately. My heart yearns to build bridges and bring people one step closer to God, to love others well, and to simply be a reflection of God's huge love for all of us."

Bure continued, "To the members of the media responsible for using this opportunity to fan flames of conflict and hate, I have a simple message: I love you anyway. To those who hate what I value and who are attacking me online: I love you. To those who have tried to assassinate my character: I love you. To everyone reading this, of any race, creed, sexuality, or political party, including those who have tried to bully me with name-calling, I love you."

