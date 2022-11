Jodie Sweetin Supports JoJo Siwa Amid Candace Cameron Bure Feud

JoJo Siwa is getting some unexpected support after speaking out against Candace Cameron Bure's "traditional marriage" comments. Bure's Fuller House co-star and on-screen sister, Jodie Sweetin, took to the comments of Siwa's post calling out Bure, telling the YouTuber, "You know I love you ❤️❤️"

This comes after Siwa, 19, became one of several public figures to slam Bure, 46, for comments she made in a recent WSJ. Magazine profile about the Christian conservative network, Great American Family.

After announcing her departure from the Hallmark Channel, Bure explained her move and shared that the new network has no plans to feature same-sex couples in the movies, instead telling stories that "will keep traditional marriage at the core."

Siwa, who previously had drama with Bure and seemingly squashed it in August, posted the news, writing, "Honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press. This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people."

Siwa also posted several videos of herself on her Instagram Stories, laughing about Bure's comments, saying, "It just genuinely, like, no harm, no hate pushed, it just is hilarious to me that somebody -- it is a quote coming from Candace -- but somebody was like, 'Yeah, that's a great idea.'"

Siwa previously called Bure the "rudest" celebrity she'd ever met, recalling the actress blowing her off when she asked to take a photo with her at a premiere when she was 11. At the time, Bure apologized to Siwa and the two stars seemingly made amends.

As for Sweetin, the 40-year-old actress hasn't specifically spoken out against her friend and co-star, but she has been vocal in the past about supporting liberal causes, getting pushed to the ground by police earlier this year after protesting in favor of women's reproductive rights following the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe V. Wade. Her Full House character, Stephanie Tanner, also announced she was bisexual in the show's reboot in a line improvised by Sweetin that Bure previously said caught her off-guard.

Sweetin and Bure grew up together filming Full House, and in 2020 spoke to ET about filming the finale of the show's Netflix reboot, Fuller House.

"I look at Andrea [Barber] and Jodie, and literally, we're best friends and got to work together every day and support and encourage each other, so it was much harder to say goodbye," Bure told ET at the time. "Not like we're not going to see each other again, it's just [not] working together every day."

