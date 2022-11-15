JoJo Siwa, Hilarie Burton and GLAAD Slam Candace Cameron Bure Over 'Traditional Marriage' Comment
Candace Cameron Bure Faces Backlash for Saying GAC Family Is Foc…
JoJo Siwa, Hilarie Burton and GLAAD are calling out Candace Cameron Bure after comments she made to WSJ. Magazine about the Christian conservative network, Great American Family, a network started by former Hallmark exec Bill Abbott.
After announcing her departure from the Hallmark Channel, Bure explained her move and shared that the new network has no plans to feature same-sex couples in the movies, instead telling stories that "will keep traditional marriage at the core."
Burton took to Twitter Monday to respond to the Bure's comment, calling the former Fuller House actress a "bigot."
"Bigot. I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy. But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank," Burton tweeted.
The 40-year-old One Tree Hill alum also slammed GAC, adding, "Now they’re just openly admitting their bigotry. I called this sh*t out years ago when Abbott was at Hallmark. Glad they dumped him. Being LGBTQ isn’t a 'trend.' That guy and his network are disgusting. You too Candy. There is nothing untraditional about same-sex couples."
Siwa, who seemingly settled her beef with Bure after their back-and-forth over the Dance Moms alum calling Bure the "rudest celebrity" she's ever encountered, doubled down on her initial impression of the 46-year-old actress, adding that not only was her comment rude, it was "hurtful to a whole community of people."
"Honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press," the 19-year-old dance pro wrote on Instagram Tuesday, alongside a screengrab of an article containing Bure's comment. "This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people."
Bure's FullerHouse co-star, Jodie Sweetin, commented on Siwa's post, offering her support to the young star, writing, "You know I love you ❤️❤️."
The non-profit organization Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) shared a statement with ET in response to Bure's interview and Great American Family's programming. “If GAF’s plan is to intentionally exclude stories about LGBTQ couples, then actors, advertisers, cable and streaming platforms, and production companies should take note and seriously consider whether they want to be associated with a network that holds exclusion as one of its values,” the organization said.
GLAAD’s President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis extended an invitation for Bure to discuss the impact of her interview. “It's irresponsible and hurtful for Candace Cameron Bure to use tradition as a guise for exclusion. I’d love to have a conversation with Bure about my wife, our kids, and our family’s traditions. Bure is out of sync with a growing majority of people of faith, including LGBTQ people of faith, who know that LGBTQ couples and families are deserving of love and visibility," Ellis said.
Elsewhere in her conversation with WSJ Magazine, Bure explained her career decision and why the new network is a better fit for her and her beliefs.
"My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them," Bure shared. "I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment."
She added that she hopes the films will still be accessible to a wide array of audiences, despite their focus on the "traditional."
"I want to be able to tell that story in a beautiful way," Bure explained, "but also that is not off-putting to the unbeliever or someone who shares a different faith."
ET has reached out to Bure for comment.
