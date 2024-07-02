It’s rare to find a piece of cookware or bakeware that gets you really excited about whipping up delicious food in the kitchen, but Great Jones makes colorful cookware that equally blends aesthetics with functionality. Loved by foodies and passionate bakers everywhere, Great Jones is celebrating the 4th of July with a massive sale on everything.

Right now, the Great Jones 4th of July sale is offering 15% off any order, including new arrivals and fan-favorites. You can also save 20% on orders of $100 or more and get 25% off $200 or more.

Shop the Great Jones Sale

With vibrant colors and memorable patterns, Great Jones' lineup of high-quality cooking essentials easily become cute centerpieces themselves. The cookware brand is inspired by cookbook author and editor, Judith Jones. All the durable and dependable items are Teflon-free, toxin-free, non-stick and dishwasher-safe. The cast iron Dutch ovens are coated with enamel for easy cleanup, too.

Great Jones seldom has sales outside Black Friday, so now's the time to save on bestsellers. Ahead, shop the best 4th of July deals on Great Jones' cast iron and ceramic cookware.

Best Great Jones 4th of July Deals

The Dutchess Great Jones The Dutchess On the hunt for a new Dutch oven? Then, try the fan-favorite Great Jones Dutchess. It's a 6.75-quart enameled cast-iron Dutch oven that's perfect for oven and stovetop uses. $180 $144 Shop Now

Dutch Baby Great Jones Dutch Baby Great Jones' round, 3.5-quart cast-iron Dutch oven has been customized for smaller batches and kitchens — perfect if you frequently cook for one or two people. $140 $112 Shop Now

Double Dutch Great Jones Double Dutch Get the best of both worlds with Great Jones' two-piece set of Dutch ovens. The 6.75-quart enameled cast-iron Dutchess is perfect for family-style cooking and the round, 3.5-quart Dutch Baby is ideal when you’re making a side dish, or just cooking for yourself. The two dutch ovens also nest inside each other for easy storage. $320 $165 Shop Now

Hot Dish Great Jones Hot Dish The 9 x 13 ceramic casserole dish can hold up to 4 quarts of food. The size is perfect for a family gathering and can help bake lasagna, cake, cobblers, roasted vegetables, and more. $90 $77 Shop Now

Stud Muffin Great Jones Stud Muffin The nonstick, nontoxic pan fits 12 muffins, cupcakes, baby quiches, and more. You can expect even heat distribution, a quick release, and easy cleanup. $45 $38 Shop Now

Sweetie Pie Great Jones Sweetie Pie The holidays are ripe for pie baking. The Great Jones Sweetie Pie is a 10" ceramic pie dish that will give you a consistently even golden crust. Choose between three beautiful colors that are all 50% off. $50 $43 Shop Now

The Cast-Iron Family Great Jones The Cast-Iron Family Save $145 on Great Jones' 3 best cast-iron cookware essentials. The two dutch ovens and skillet are all oven-safe and the The Dutchess and Dutch Baby are even dishwasher-safe. $430 $248 Shop Now

Celebrate independence from high prices. Check out the best 4th of July sales on appliances, TVs, mattresses, skin care and more ahead of Independence Day weekend.

