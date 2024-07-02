Shop
Great Jones Cookware and Bakeware Is Up to 25% Off Right Now: Save on Dutch Ovens, Sheet Pans and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Great Jones 4th of July Sale
Great Jones
By ETonline Staff
Published: 12:36 PM PDT, July 2, 2024

The Great Jones 4th of July sale is happening now. Save up to 25 on best-selling cookware and bakeware for summer.

It’s rare to find a piece of cookware or bakeware that gets you really excited about whipping up delicious food in the kitchen, but Great Jones makes colorful cookware that equally blends aesthetics with functionality. Loved by foodies and passionate bakers everywhere, Great Jones is celebrating the 4th of July with a massive sale on everything.

Right now, the Great Jones 4th of July sale is offering 15% off any order, including new arrivals and fan-favorites. You can also save 20% on orders of $100 or more and get 25% off $200 or more. 

Shop the Great Jones Sale

With vibrant colors and memorable patterns, Great Jones' lineup of high-quality cooking essentials easily become cute centerpieces themselves. The cookware brand is inspired by cookbook author and editor, Judith Jones. All the durable and dependable items are Teflon-free, toxin-free, non-stick and dishwasher-safe. The cast iron Dutch ovens are coated with enamel for easy cleanup, too.

Great Jones seldom has sales outside Black Friday, so now's the time to save on bestsellers. Ahead, shop the best 4th of July deals on Great Jones' cast iron and ceramic cookware.

Best Great Jones 4th of July Deals

The Dutchess

The Dutchess
Great Jones

The Dutchess

On the hunt for a new Dutch oven? Then, try the fan-favorite Great Jones Dutchess. It's a 6.75-quart enameled cast-iron Dutch oven that's perfect for oven and stovetop uses.

$180 $144

Shop Now

Dutch Baby

Dutch Baby
Great Jones

Dutch Baby

Great Jones' round, 3.5-quart cast-iron Dutch oven has been customized for smaller batches and kitchens — perfect if you frequently cook for one or two people.

$140 $112

Shop Now

Double Dutch

Double Dutch
Great Jones

Double Dutch

Get the best of both worlds with Great Jones' two-piece set of Dutch ovens. The 6.75-quart enameled cast-iron Dutchess is perfect for family-style cooking and the round, 3.5-quart Dutch Baby is ideal when you’re making a side dish, or just cooking for yourself. The two dutch ovens also nest inside each other for easy storage. 

$320 $165

Shop Now

Hot Dish

Hot Dish
Great Jones

Hot Dish

The 9 x 13 ceramic casserole dish can hold up to 4 quarts of food. The size is perfect for a family gathering and can help bake lasagna, cake, cobblers, roasted vegetables, and more. 

$90 $77

Shop Now

Stud Muffin

Stud Muffin
Great Jones

Stud Muffin

The nonstick, nontoxic pan fits 12 muffins, cupcakes, baby quiches, and more. You can expect even heat distribution, a quick release, and easy cleanup. 

$45 $38

Shop Now

Holy Sheet Duo

Holy Sheet Duo
Great Jones

Holy Sheet Duo

The custom nonstick ceramic coating of these half-sized sheet pans allows for a quick, easy, and drama-free cleanup.

$80 $64

Shop Now

Sweetie Pie

Sweetie Pie
Great Jones

Sweetie Pie

The holidays are ripe for pie baking. The Great Jones Sweetie Pie is a 10" ceramic pie dish that will give you a consistently even golden crust. Choose between three beautiful colors that are all 50% off.

$50 $43

Shop Now

The Cast-Iron Family

The Cast-Iron Family
Great Jones

The Cast-Iron Family

Save $145 on Great Jones' 3 best cast-iron cookware essentials. The two dutch ovens and skillet are all oven-safe and the The Dutchess and Dutch Baby are even dishwasher-safe.

$430 $248

Shop Now

Celebrate independence from high prices. Check out the best 4th of July sales on appliances, TVs, mattressesskin care and more ahead of Independence Day weekend.

