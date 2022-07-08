Gregory Itzin, '24' and 'The Mentalist' Actor, Dead at 74

Gregory Itzin, perhaps best known for playing the evil President Charles Logan on Fox's 24, has died. He was 74.

The actor's rep confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Itzin passed away on Friday after complications during an emergency surgery.

Jon Cassar, executive producer of 24, was one of the first to pay tribute to his "great friend." "He was one of the most talented actors I had the honor to work with, but more than that he was an all around great guy," he tweeted. "He’ll be missed by his 24 family who had nothing but love and respect for him. You made your mark, now Rest In Peace friend."

My friend Greg Itzin passed away today.He was one of the most talented actors I had the honor to work with, but more than that he was an all around great guy. He’ll be missed by his 24 family who had nothing but love & respect for him. You made your mark, now Rest In Peace friend pic.twitter.com/IbrhAQXix2 — Jon Cassar (@joncassar) July 8, 2022

Itzin's portrayal of one of Jack Bauer's (Kiefer Sutherland) longest-running antagonists earned him two Emmy nominations in 2006 and 2010 -- but his TV credits didn't stop there.

The actor, who was born in Washington, D.C. and raised in Wisconsin, had roles in Charlie’s Angels, Party of Five and Big Love. He also had parts on several of producer Steven Bochco's programs, including L.A. Law, Hill Street Blues, Murder One and NYPD Blue. Additionally, he was in three Star Trek series: Deep Space Nine, Voyager and Enterprise.

TV fans may also recognize him as Mike Hannigan’s (Paul Rudd) father on Friends or for his recurring roles on Covert Affairs and The Mentalist. His most recent role on television was a 2020 guest appearance on NCIS.

And when it comes to the big screen, Itzin landed parts in some classic films, including Lincoln, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, The Fabulous Baker Boys and Law Abiding Citizen.

As for theater, Itzin, who was a member of Los Angeles' Antaeus Theatre Company, earned a Tony Award nomination in 1994 for his role in The Kentucky Cycle, and won three L.A. Drama Critics Circle awards for the Matrix Theatre Company’s productions of The Homecoming, The Birthday Party and Waiting for Godot.

In 2015, Itzin suffered a heart attack during a live performance of Shakespeare’s Falstaff, but continued working after his recovery.

The actor is survived by his wife, Judie, two children and one grandchild.

