Lenny Von Dohlen, 'Twin Peaks' Actor, Dead at 64

Lenny Von Dohlen, best known for his appearances in Twin Peaks and the leading role in the 1984 comedy Electric Dreams, has died. He was 64.

According to a statement released by his longtime manager, Steven J. Wolfe, Von Dohlen died Tuesday in his Los Angeles home following a long illness. Von Dohlen played the role of the agoraphobic, orchid-growing Harold Smith. on Twin Peaks season 2. The David Lynch-created series debuted in 1990 before its cancellation in 1991 after two seasons.

Von Dohlen would reprise his role in the 1992 prequel film, Twin Peaks-Fire Walk with Me. Both the series and the film gained a cult-like following, all but spearheading a limited-event series with an 18-episode third season on Showtime in 2017.

The actor made his film debut in the 1983 film Tender Mercies, which earned five Oscar nominations. The film would haul two wins for Best Actor (Robert Duvall) and Best Screenplay -- Written Directly for the Screen (Horton Foote). That role would propel Von Dohlen to earn the leading role in the 1984 comedy Electric Dreams. Some of the other leading roles that soon followed included Under the Baltimore Clock, Blind Vision, Jennifer 8, Ed Zwick's Leaving Normal and the title role in Billy Galvin, opposite Karl Malden.

Von Dohlen's range on the screen was evident, when he played one of the bumbling bad guys in Home Alone 3. Some of his other TV credits include Kent State, Thirtysomething, Picket Fences, Chicago Hope, The Pretender and CSI Miami, among others.

Von Dohlen, born in Augusta, Georgia, but raised in Texas, is survived by his partner, playwright James Still; his mother, Gay Von Dohlen; and siblings Mary Gay, Catherine and John David, as well as his daughter, Hazel.

