Grey's Anatomy is adding a real-life Grey for season 15.

Jennifer Grey has been cast in a top-secret role for a multi-episode arc on the ABC medical drama, ET confirms.

As TVLine first reported, details of Grey's character and her first appearance are being kept under wraps.

While it's unknown exactly who the Dirty Dancing star will be playing when she comes to town, we have a sneaky suspicion the 58-year-old actress could very well be playing Jo's (Camilla Luddington) estranged mother.

In July, Luddington told ET that she hoped Jo would "find her family." "As much as she might not even say that she wants to, I can't imagine -- knowing her now and having played her for so long -- that that isn't something she wants answers to."

Grey's casting marks her return to ABC. She previously competed (and won!) season 11 of Dancing With the Stars in 2010. Her father, legendary actor Joel Grey, also guest starred on Grey's in a season six episode that aired in 2009, playing Izzie's ex-science teacher with Alzheimer's.

Grey's Anatomy returns Thursday, Jan. 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

