It's looking like Meredith Grey isn't going anywhere.

Grey's Anatomy is likely returning for a 16th season, even though there has been no formal announcement that the medical drama has been officially picked up past the current season. At least, not yet.

ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke may have tipped her hand on her plans when she misspoke Tuesday at the Television Critics Association press tour, saying during her executive session that there is at least one more season of the show. Either way, Grey's possibly returning for a 16th season is not a surprise, as star Ellen Pompeo's two-year deal runs through a hypothetical 16th year.

During the session, Burke revealed that ABC is "in conversations" with continuing Grey's for the forseeable future, adding that she's confident that "we will be planning more" seasons.

It's been a landmark season for Grey's, which will surpass ER as the longest-running primetime medical drama later this month, and in January, received a supersized episode order for season 15, bringing its total count to 25.

Pompeo addressed the future of Grey's and was candid about when she'll hang up her scrubs as Meredith Grey.

"It's something Shonda [Rhimes] and I will decide together," Pompeo told ET's Denny Directo in October. "I've been doing it a long time and I do get restless, but the fans are just still so passionate about the show."

"I think the fans will let us know," she added. "When the numbers start to drop and people aren't watching the same, people aren't as passionate about it... it's time to call it."

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

