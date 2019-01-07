'Grey's Anatomy' Gets More Episodes for Historic Season 15

There's more Grey's Anatomy coming your way.

ABC is expanding the 15th season by ordering three more episodes, bringing the official episode count from 22 to 25 episodes total this year, the network announced Monday.

In the latter half of the season, Grey's will surpass ER as the longest-running primetime medical drama ever. With the additional episode order, Grey's will have broadcast 342 hour-long episodes. ER finished its 15-season run with 331 episodes aired.

News of Grey's expanded season comes just hours after former star Sandra Oh became the first Asian woman to win multiple Golden Globes, with several of her ex-co-stars celebrating her Killing Eve win.

When Grey's returns later this month, there will be several cliffhangers for the doctors and interns of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital to answer -- the biggest being the brewing love triangle between Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) and Atticus "Link" Lincoln (Chris Carmack). The fall finale seemed to heat things up for Meredith and DeLuca, whose nonexistent relationship suddenly turned into something that could become something very real romantically.

Ahead of the Grey's premiere in September, Gianniotti played coy about the possibility of a real Meredith and DeLuca romance this season.

"Last season, in the finale, they shared this drunken kiss. We didn’t know what it meant but there was something there. Meredith kind of pushed it off and it’s something we’ve been revisiting in this season," Gianniotti told ET. "Definitely in the premiere you’re going to see it right out of the gate, which is basically what you saw in the trailer, but it’s going to be a little longer, a little bit more detailed. I think we’re going to see something blossoming between them: A friendship? A friendship that could be more? At the moment, we don't know. ... We are definitely building some romance, but to what degree, I don’t know."

Grey's Anatomy returns Thursday, Jan. 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

