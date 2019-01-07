Sandra Oh's 'Grey's Anatomy' Co-Stars Celebrate Her Golden Globes Win

Sandra Oh had an unforgettable night at the 2019 Golden Globes!

The 47-year-old actress hosted the annual show -- alongside Andy Samberg -- and brought the house down with heart, humor and humility. Aside from her standout hosting job, Oh had another personal accomplishment -- becoming only the second Asian woman to win the Best Actress in a Drama Series award for her role on Killing Eve.

Oh also won a Globe in 2006 for her supporting role on Grey's Anatomy and her former co-workers couldn't contain their excitement for her nabbing a second distinction.

Shonda Rhimes, the creator of Grey's, initially tweeted exclamation marks next to Oh's Twitter handle, but eventually went on to elaborate on her feelings, writing that Oh was "overdue" for her award and called her the "best actress."

I am so incredibly happy for @IamSandraOh tonight. Well-deserved. Overdue. She is always best actress, y'all. Always. — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) January 7, 2019

Kate Walsh called Oh a "legend" and gushed that her win was "so deserved."

WOW. @IamSandraOh. You’re a legend. Sending you the biggest congrats! So well deserved 🎉 🙌 #GoldenGIobes — Kate Walsh (@katewalsh) January 7, 2019

Oh's onscreen ex-husband, Kevin McKidd, said he was "so proud" of Oh's success.

Sandra!!!!! @IamSandraOh !!! I’m so proud today! Xxx — Kevin McKidd (@TheRealKMcKidd) January 7, 2019

Camilla Luddington also congratulated her former co-star, calling her win "AMAZING!!!!!!"

Ahhhhhh!!!!!!!!! This is so AMAZING!!!!!! https://t.co/z09zp1DhvI — Camilla Luddington (@camilluddington) January 7, 2019

Following her win, Oh told the press room that her victory was "so surprising" but made for "one of the most incredible nights" of her life.

"I was so stressed about hosting that I couldn't give it one second's thought," she said of not considering her win a possibility. "So it was just unbelievable and amazing. I'm so grateful that it happened... This is one of the most incredible nights of my life."

Of the many things that made up Oh's remarkable night, one stood out to the actress above all else -- her parents. Joon-Soo Oh and Young-Nam Oh quickly went viral after their precious reactions to their daughter's win.

"My parents -- who are amazing, amazing people and internet sensations -- they're so happy. They're so happy and it's just kind of a thing where, for Asian kids to make our parents happy, it's so fulfilling," she gushed. "I'm just so grateful that they were here and able to come.

There could be 100 people in the room, and 99 of them don't believe in you but if Sandra Oh's mom does ... that's honestly all that matters pic.twitter.com/hG6cCDufaj — Netflix US (@netflix) January 7, 2019

Aside from her own win, Oh was especially touched to be the first Golden Globes host of color.

"I'm thankful [they] asked me... I'm aware of what it means and I most humbly take that on and all I tried to do was do my best," she said.

