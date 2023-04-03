Caterina Scorsone is sharing some devastating news. The 41-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday to reveal that her four pets died when her house burned down earlier this year.

In her post, Scorsone shared a pic of her burned home as well as several photos of the pets that were lost in the fire, three cats and one dog. The post also included a shot of Scorsone with her three daughters -- Arwen, 3, Paloma, 6, and Eliza, 10 -- all of whom were home at the time of the fire. She shares the kids with her ex-husband, Rob Giles.

Scorsone noted that she was sharing the photos to "honor the space we once called home, to say goodbye to the animals that loved us so well, and to celebrate that we have the only thing we ever really needed: each other."

"A couple of months ago my house burned down. While getting my kids ready for bed and finishing bath time, smoke began to seep up through the grout around the tub," she wrote. "When I looked down the hallway a river of thick black smoke had already formed and was filling the house."

"One thing about fires: they happen fast," Scorsone continued. "I had about two minutes to get my three kids out of the house, and we escaped with less than shoes on our feet. But we got out. And for that I am eternally grateful."

While she and the kids made it out, Scorsone wrote, "Heartbreakingly, we lost all four of our pets. We are still sitting with that loss, but we are lucky we got to love them at all."

Despite the tragic story, Scorsone wrote that "this is not a post about a fire."

"This is a post about community. This is a love letter to the incredible people that showed up and the incredible ways that they did," she wrote. "Thank you to the firefighters and the investigators (thank you Trey!) Thank you to my neighbor who answered our frantic knocks at her door."

"Thank you to the parents at my kids' school who sent toys and books, my friends at @greysabc and @shondaland who sent clothing and supplies, my sisters who flew in to handle logistics so that I could be with my kids," Scorsone continued. "Thank you to my team who made everything easier."

As a result of the tragedy, Scorsone said, "What we learned is that the only thing that matters are the people (and beings) that you love."

"The only thing that matters is community," she wrote. "We would not be here without it and we are so grateful. Thank you."

