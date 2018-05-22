'Grey's Anatomy' Star Kim Raver Celebrates Teddy's Season 15 Return With Sweet Message to Fans

Grey's Anatomy is about to see a lot more of Teddy Altman.

Actress Kim Raver, who played the cardiothoracic surgeon from seasons six through eight, is returning to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital on a full-time basis for season 15, she announced on social media Monday. Raver returned as a recurring guest star in the recently wrapped 14th season.

"Sharing a million kisses with you guys with the exciting news that #teddyaltman is coming back to #greysanatomy for season 15!" the 49-year-old actress wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of her blowing kisses. "I’m so grateful to you guys, Shondaland and the incredible cast for the love and support!"

And on finale night last Thursday, Raver shared a photo of her cast chair and surgeon's cap from the set of Grey's.

It isn't surprising that Raver would have a bigger presence on season 15 as her character, Teddy, was revealed to be pregnant in the finale -- presumably with fellow Grey Sloan doc Owen Hunt's (Kevin McKidd) baby, which would add a wrinkle to his shaky marriage with Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone).

At the end of the episode, Teddy began to cry while witnessing her patient's daughter get married. Teddy moved a hand to her stomach, and her patient asked the big question: "Are you expecting?" And Teddy confirmed in the affirmative: "Yes."

Raver's Grey's promotion comes after the ABC medical drama bid farewell to longtime stars Sarah Drew and Jessica Capshaw, who had been with the show for nine and 10 seasons, respectively. For more on their Grey's send-offs, watch the video below.

