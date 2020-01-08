Looks like Elon Musk and Grimes are going to be parents.

On Wednesday, the 31-year-old singer shared a topless photo of herself on Instagram with what appears to be a baby bump. When a fan commented on the NSFW pic, "Love how you don't even censor the nipples sis, you look great," Grimes replied that she was "knocked up."

“I thought about censoring them for a hot minute haha (this may get taken down anyway) but the photo is so much less feral without the nipples," she wrote. "Plus being knocked up is a very feral & war-like state of being. Might as well be what it is.”

"Plus most of my friends told me not to post them so then I was afflicted with reverse psychology," she continued. "Interrogated my shame on it and decided it was sum weird internalized self hatred to feel uncomfortable abt my body. Hope ur having a nice day!"

ET has reached out to Grimes' rep for comment.

Instagram

Grimes, whose real name is Clare Boucher -- but she has also rebranded herself as "c," the symbol for the speed of light -- has been dating Musk since 2018. The couple walked the red carpet of the Met Gala together in May of that year.

In November 2017, Musk opened up to Rolling Stone about dating.

"Is there anybody you think I should date? It's so hard for me to even meet people," he said. "I'm looking for a long-term relationship. I'm not looking for a one-night stand. I'm looking for a serious companion or soulmate, that kind of thing."

Meanwhile, he and Grimes rarely publicly speak about one another, though the singer did address her relationship with the 48-year-old Tesla founder in an interview with the Wall Street Journal Magazine last March.

"I mean, he's a super interesting goddamn person," she told the magazine. “Look, I love him, he's great."

Meanwhile, Musk told the magazine about his girlfriend, "I love c's wild fae artistic creativity and hyper intense work ethic."

Musk previously dated actress Amber Heard. Watch the video below for more:

Amber Heard and Elon Musk Cuddle Up During First Public Outing This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Elon Musk Steps Out With Musician Grimes Months After Split From Amber Heard

Elon Musk Says Amber Heard Breakup 'Hurt Bad': 'I Was Really in Love'

Amber Heard Speaks Out About Breakup with Elon Musk, Says They Still 'Care Deeply for One Another'

Related Gallery