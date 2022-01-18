'Grown-ish:' Zoey Finds Herself Stuck Between Aaron and Luka in the Dramatic Season 4B Trailer
Yara Shahidi on Balancing Harvard, ‘Black-ish’ and the Emmys! (E…
TV Show Secrets From ‘The Morning Show,’ ‘Seinfeld’ and More
Ne-Yo on New Music, Celebrating Black Love and 2022 Urban One Ho…
TV Show Secrets From ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and More
Selena Gomez and ‘Hotel Transylvania’ Co-Stars on the Franchise'…
ENHYPEN Reflects on Group's Success, Challenges and 2022 Goals (…
'RHOM's Lisa Hochstein on Season 4 Revival and the Cast Member S…
‘Darcey & Stacey’: Darcey and Stacey Dish on Season 3 and Darcey…
Watch Haylie Duff and Marla Sokoloff Reminisce on 'Friends' and …
Rupert Grint on His Journey Into Fatherhood and ‘Servant’ Season…
David Arquette Spills on Working With Ex-Wife Courteney Cox and …
'90 Day Fiancé': Loren and Alexei on Their New Spinoff and Son A…
'Cobra Kai' Season 4: Ralph Macchio and William Zabka on Final…
John Cena and Nicole Byer Want Celebrities on 'Wipeout' -- Find …
Hilary Duff and ‘How I Met Your Father’ Cast on 'HIMYM' Spinoff …
Jessica Chastain on ‘Zero Dark Thirty’ 10 Years Later and PSIFA …
Andrew Garfield on 'Spider-Man' Brotherhood With Tobey Maguire a…
‘RuPaul's Drag Race’ Queens on Season 14 Standouts and First Cis…
Lucy Hale on Revisiting 'Pretty Little Liars' and Stepping Into …
The Cal U crew is back for the remainder of their senior year, and it looks like the shenanigans are in full swing! Freeform dropped the trailer for part two of Grown-ish's fourth season, and it picks up exactly where fans left off in the September midseason finale, "You Beat Me to the Punch."
The group of eight (still missing is Halle Bailey's Skye as the actress was filming Disney's live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid overseas) must deal with the fallout of the explosive events during the luau. Aaron must take accountability for his volatile actions at the party as Zoey finds herself in a familiar position, caught between Luka and Aaron as she attempts to juggle her love life and career in fashion. Ana and Vivek must contend with their sultry hookup after the luau, and the "will they or won't they" vibes are strong with the duo.
Jazz struggles with her feelings for Des and her mounting depression as Nomi tries to find a way to include Phil in their daughter's life. And, of course, there's the ever-looming countdown to graduation to remember! Will the group figure out their rocky present in time to welcome bright futures? Or will they get thrown off course?
Part two of Grown-ish's fourth season premieres Jan. 27 at 10 p.m. ET on Freeform, and next day on Hulu.
RELATED CONTENT
'Grown-ish' Cast Reflect on Tackling Police Brutality and Activism
Francia Raisa on Incorporating Important Latinx Topics to 'Grown-ish'
'Grown-ish' Season 4 Trailer Promises Big Trouble for Senior Year