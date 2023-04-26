'Guardians of the Galaxy' Star Zoe Saldana Says She's Done Playing Gamora
'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3': Behind the Scenes With Chris P…
Nick Cannon Shares Jamie Foxx Update and How He’s Celebrating Ro…
Kody Brown's Daughter Gwendlyn Thinks Robyn Doesn't See Herself …
Inside Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge’s Over-the-Top Wedding Day
'Love Is Blind' Star Micah Felt 'Duped' After the Live Reunion (…
Len Goodman, Former ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge, Dead at 78
Jessica Simpson Recalls Secret Romance With 'Massive Movie Star'
Christina Ashten Gourkani, Kim Kardashian Lookalike and OnlyFans…
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Goes Full Glam for Prom
Taylor Swift Returns to Stage for First Time Since News of Joe A…
John Mulaney on How Seth Meyers, Fred Armisen, Nick Kroll and Mo…
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Pay Tribute to 'Full House' Dad Bob S…
'The Witcher' Star Henry Cavill Details His Physical Transformat…
James Corden Admits It's 'Terrifying' to End 'The Late Late Show…
Toni Braxton Speaks Out After Sister Tamar’s Health Scare
Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon: What’s Next for Ousted TV Anchors
Jennifer Aniston and Ex Justin Theroux Dine in NYC and She Leave…
Mandy Moore Opens Up About Suffering a 'Personal Betrayal'
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Celebrate First Easter With Daughte…
Zoe Saldana is sticking to her own galaxy now. The Marvel star tells The Hollywood Reporter that her upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy film will be her last.
"It is the end for me, for Gamora," Saldana says in THR's cover story featuring the Guardians cast.
Saldana's Gamora is a member of the Guardians -- led by Chris Pratt's Star Lord -- and former trained assassin under Thanos. Though her character died in Avengers: Endgame, she returned to future films because of a time travel blip explained in the film.
According to THR, Saldana only ever expected to play Gamora in one Marvel movie -- the upcoming release will be her fifth, after Gamora appeared in the first two Guardians films and Avengers: Infinity War along with Avengers: Endgame.
After the character circumvented the Infinity War death, director James Gunn almost killed Gamora in the second installment of Guardians, but instead kept her around. Her character's fate in the upcoming movie remains a secret for opening day.
The new film will also likely be the last for Gunn, who is now transitioning to a contract with DC. On the final day of shooting, Saldana recalled her final remarks: "I thanked James for just his time and his patience and his guidance and his friendship."
Saldana's co-star, Dave Bautista, has also made it clear he won't return for another film. The endings call into question the future of the Guardians within the MCU, but Saldana tells fans not to lose hope, saying, "I don’t think this is the end for the Guardians."
RELATED CONTENT:
Kevin Bacon Joins the MCU With ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ Cameo (Exclusive)
Zoe Saldana on Being 'Grateful' For 'Avatar's Best Picture Nomination
Zoe Saldana Reflects on 20th Anniversary of 'Crossroads'
Related Gallery