Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir Davis Reveal Sex of Baby No. 2

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir Davis have revealed the sex of baby No. 2. In a post shared to Instagram Thursday, Ka'oir showed off adorable photos from a family photo shoot, featuring the expectant mother, Gucci Mane and their son, Ice, 2.

The all-pink photos quickly signaled that the couple would be welcoming a girl -- their second child together -- with Ka'oir's caption confirming the news.

"IT's a GIRL💕💕💕💕," she wrote.

The photos featured the happy family posing for the camera, with the "Fake Friends" rapper cradling Ka'oir's growing baby bump.

Along with Ice, who the couple welcomed in Dec. 2020, Gucci Mane is a dad to a son, Keitheon, whom he shares with his ex, Sheena Evans. Additionally, the Jamaican-born model has two daughters and a son from a previous relationship.

Ka'oir spoke about their blended family with The Breakfast Club in 2017.

"It’s a situation where I’m proud to be a mother, but … I don’t need the kids in the limelight, I don’t want them on social media," she said at the time. "I need them to go to school and just be children. They all live with us. And we have a blended family, and we have fun and they are spoiled, and they are happy."

Gucci Mane and Ka'oir announced that they were expecting a second child together in September. In a video shared on Instagram, Ka'oir showed off the sweet moment she found out she was pregnant, handing over a positive pregnancy test to her husband. The video also featured ultrasound images of their baby girl-to-be, as well as shots of their son, Ice.

"Let’s Have Another Baby ICE Needs Somebody To Play With” 🤍 🤰 🤍 @laflare1017 @icedavis1017," Ka'oir captioned the post, referencing lyrics from the Atlanta rapper's track "Mrs. Davis."

Gucci, whose real name is Radric Delantic Davis, and Keyshia wed in October 2017 in a lavish ceremony that they documented for the show Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir: The Mane Event.

