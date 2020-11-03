Gucci Mane is going to be a dad again! He and wife Keyshia Ka'oir are expecting their first child together, and he announced on Monday that they are going to have a son.

"We got a lil baby boy on the way @keyshiakaoir 🥶," Gucci captioned a photo of him and Keyshia at her shower that was baby blue-themed.

His wife also confirmed the news on Instagram with her own pics from the shower. "It’s a Boy💎 #LilGuwop," Keyshia wrote.



Back in August, the expectant parents both shared a sonogram shot of their baby-to-be, with Keyshia captioning her post, "Our hearts can’t take it👶🏽🍼💫❣️ #BabyWopster."

Gucci also posted the photo to Instagram, writing, "My baby otw 🥶🏹," to which his wife responded, "Awwwww my baby 🍼🥰💎👶🏽 We love u❤️."

The 40-year-old rapper first shared the happy news that they couple is expecting by posting a photo of Keyshia posing in black lingerie, with straps and lace outlining her baby bump.



"My wife pregnant my life is great @keyshiakaoir ❤️🔥🥶," Gucci captioned the pic. Keyshia shared a snap from the same photo shoot but of a different angle, cheekily confirming the pregnancy in her caption.

Gucci, whose real name is Radric Delantic Davis, and Keyshia wed in October 2017 in a lavish ceremony that they documented for the show Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir: The Mane Event.



Back in 2019, Keyshia tweeted that she hoped to one day have a son with her husband, writing, "I think it’s time I get off birth control and have us the cutest lil baby boy."

I think it’s time I get off birth control😩 & have us the cutest lil baby boy — Keyshia Ka'oir Davis (@KeyshiaKaoir) August 2, 2019

Both are already parents -- the Atlanta-based rapper has a son, Keitheon, with his ex, Sheena Evans, while the Jamaica-born model has two daughters and a son from a previous relationship.

In an interview with The Breakfast Club shortly after their wedding, Keyshia explained why they don't share photos of their kids on social media. “It’s a situation where I’m proud to be a mother, but I need it to be private," she explained. "I don’t need the kids in the limelight. I don’t want them on social media. I need them to go to school and just be children.”



