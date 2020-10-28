Meghan Trainor is having A Very Trainor Christmas this year -- and a very COVID pregnancy. The singer dished on her upcoming Christmas album and baby on the way in a new interview with ET's Lauren Zima, revealing why she doesn't want a baby shower.

"I don't want to do a baby shower because I'm too scared of corona," Trainor said. However, it seems her family is set on doing something to recognize her soon-to-be bundle of joy.

"I haven't bought a thing [for the nursery] because my mom is like, 'No, don't buy stuff yet. You get the gifts, and then you figure out what's left,'" she shared. "I think today is the day I'm going to go in -- I'm going to buy everything."

Trainor announced on Oct. 7 that she and husband Daryl Sabara were expecting their first child together. She shared last week that they're having a baby boy.

"I spent so long where I'm like 'it,' or 'baby' and I didn't know when I could say it, but, it's a boy," she shared. "Technology is insane, so there is a new blood test that you can take at 12 weeks pregnant ... that tells you if it's a boy or a girl, and they call you on the phone and it was so insane because I'm that girl that looks up everything, and I'm like, 'That's what I have.' So, there's all these myths of, oh, if the heartbeat is really fast, it's a girl, and if your hips are the first to go out, then it's a girl, and so I was like, 'It's a girl.' Like, I got it. I was so confident, and then when she called us and I was like, 'OK, tell us,' and she's like, 'What do you think it is?' And my husband is like, 'A girl.' And she's like, 'Actually, it's a boy.'"

The singer already has a unisex name picked out for her baby, but she's keeping it a secret for now. In the meantime, her Christmas album, A Very Trainor Christmas, drops on Friday.

"I can't wait to give this to the world so they can have something to look forward to," she said of the album, which features her father, Gary, and cousins Jayden, Jenna, and Marcus Toney. It was a true family affair, with Trainor's baby on the way tagging along for the ride.

"Christmas is my everything, but it's so special for me that like, Baby's first album is my Christmas album," she gushed. "And everything we do, we're like, 'This is his first music video, and this is his first photoshoot.' It's so magical."

After this holiday season, Trainor is planning to take a break -- but not for too long.

"After the album is out and Christmas is there, we can just like, focus on like, getting ready to give birth and have a baby and have a human. And then I can disappear and be mom," she shared. "I probably am not going to take that long of a break. I told them the first three months, leave me alone -- me, baby, that's it. And husband."

A Very Trainor Christmas drops Friday. See more on the singer in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Trainor Reveals She's Having a Boy

Meghan Trainor and Husband Daryl Sabara are Expecting First Child

Meghan Trainor Shares Update on Her Dad's Condition After He Was Hit by a Car (Exclusive)

Meghan Trainor Is Expecting First Child With Husband Daryl Sabara This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery