Scheana Shay is celebrating her happy news. The Vanderpump Rules star revealed on Wednesday that's she having a baby girl with boyfriend Brock Davies.

Shay announced the exciting news with a series of photos taken from her and Davies' gender reveal party. "IT’S A GIRL!!! 🎀 " she gushed in the caption. "I can't wait to put the biggest bows in her hair and shower her with unicorns and rainbows! 🌈"

Shay revealed back in October that she was pregnant and expecting her first child with Davies. The news came just four months after Shay announced that she had suffered a miscarriage.

The expectant mom posted a cute photo of herself with her beau holding their sonogram and pregnancy test on her Instagram.

"IT’S ALL HAPPENING APRIL 2021!!! We are expecting our rainbow baby!!! 🌈👶🏻 ," Shay wrote alongside the snap. Celebrity friends and fans took to the comments section to congratulate the couple on their pregnancy.

"If I know what love is it’s because of you! 🌈," Davies also wrote on his Instagram, next to a photo of himself holding a frame that reads, "A little honey is on the way," while Shay held their sonogram.

In June, Shay revealed on her Scheananigans With Scheana Shay podcast that she suffered a miscarriage after a "miracle" pregnancy.

"So a few weeks ago, we found out that I was pregnant," the reality star shared. "And for those of you who have followed my fertility journey, I’m freezing my eggs. The last year and a half, I did two rounds, one in January, one in July, and I didn’t think that I could get pregnant on my own."

Doctors at the time told her it would be "close to impossible" for her to get pregnant, and when she missed her period, she didn't think much of it until a Tarot card reader told her that she had "a child today if [she] wants it." She later called Davies and took a test, only to find out she was pregnant.

However, she began having complications and started bleeding non-stop. After going to her OB, they did an ultrasound and there was no heartbeat.

"[That was] just devastating. We were so excited and then to just, like, be excited for a few weeks and then it’s just, like, gone so quickly. It’s still been a lot to process," she expressed at the time.

In January 2019, after she had her eggs retrieved and frozen, Shay explained to ET why it was the perfect time to do so.

“It's been on my mind for the last two and a half years,” she noted. “I just didn't have time to do it until now and once we finished filming [season 7 of Vanderpump Rules], I did my traveling in October. I went to Iceland, I did all these amazing things. I was like, 'OK, you know what? Now's the time, I'm doing it now. If I don't do it now, I'm never gonna do it. I'm gonna keep talking about it.' So, I just woke up one day, stopped birth control and decided I'm doing this now."

